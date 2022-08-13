Hoyer Discusses House Vote on the Inflation Reduction Act on MSNBC’s “PoliticsNation”

Click here for a link to the video.

“[The Inflation Reduction Act] means that we are going to bring [Americans’] health care costs down, prescription costs down, we're going to make the Affordable Care Act continue to be affordable for those who are struggling, and we are going to also make sure that people pay their fair share of taxes, so those at the lower end, under $400,000 don't pay more because the people at the top are not paying their fair share. In addition to that, we are going to make sure that insulin costs for those on Medicare are capped at $35 [a month], and, as I said, we are going to negotiate on drug pricing through the year. So, it was a really very significant step, and you said it was a victory for Democrats and for Biden. What was a victory for was for America, and for Americans. Because it will, as the previous three legs of what I call the ‘table of opportunity and success’ which was the American Rescue Plan, which got money in people's pockets… it got kids in school.. it got shots in arms … Then, we passed the infrastructure bill, [which is] going to create hundreds of thousands of jobs, going to deal with broadband, to deal with water pipes that are not toxic for kids and others. We are going to deal with roads, bridges, highways, and roads and airports and sea ports, a big bipartisan victory. And then Reverend, as you know, we passed the CHIPS bill, which is going to energize our manufacturing site, it is going to put CHIPS back in cars and every electronic device that we use, and we are going to Make It In America. We are going to make [chips] in America. We are not going to rely on the unreliable. So those three bills, plus the bill that we just passed, are an extraordinary accomplishment in a Congress that is evenly divided in the Senate and we only have a four vote majority in the House. So, I have served, as you know Reverend, for about 41 years. This is one of the most productive Congresses for the people that I have served in.”

“Reverend, it is the biggest investment in the environment, ending [the] climate challenge…and it is going to make a real difference as we deal with what we clearly see is the heating up of the globe, and the heating of America, and the challenges that the environment is causing us, that with climate change ... So, it is a big deal…”