Guided Stand-Up Paddleboarding Expeditions Through the Wye Valley AONB

Join us on a two or four day stand-up paddleboarding trip along the River Wye, one of the most beautiful rivers in the UK and the fourth longest.

ROSS-ON-WYE, HEREFORDSHIRE, UNITED KINGDOM, August 17, 2022 / EINPresswire.com / -- Outdoors adventure company Black Grouse Outdoors based in Ross-on-Wye would like to invite you on a stand-up paddleboarding trip through the Wye Valley AONB this September or October.They’ll take you on a journey along the River Wye, one of the most beautiful rivers in the UK and the fourth longest. You’ll join a small group with one of their awesome instructors for an unforgettable trip.Experience the valley from the river itself and pass through expansive green landscapes, see the wildlife including kingfishers and cormorants and experience the peace and tranquillity of the river as the gentle current carries you along.They’ll provide you with a top-quality touring McConks paddleboard, set up camp for you, arrange your transport and even cook you dinner. All you need to bring is some clothes to paddle in, a sleeping bag, and your sense of adventure.LocationThis beautiful, picturesque area is also a fantastic natural playground. The river lends itself to adventure with a range of watersports available and rural riverside campsites for easy landing.Because of this the Wye is one of the best SUP locations in the UK, with miles of idyllic river valley to explore. From ‘the town of books’ Hay-on-Wye to the cathedral city of Hereford and the birthplace of British tourism, Ross-on-Wye, through picturesque villages to rural riverside campsites where you will settle down for the night. Black Grouse Outdoors will show you the Wye Valley as it is meant to be seen – from the river valley itself.SUP locations and campsites are chosen not only for their wildness and beauty but also for their quietness and solitude. Black Grouse Outdoors are more determined than ever to make what they offer impact the countryside as little as possible. Leave nothing but ripples.Why SUP?Stand-up paddleboarding is one of the fastest growing watersports in the world, its popularity has rapidly increased in recent years. It is accessible to everyone, of all ages, sizes and skills and you can do it anywhere there is water. It is a fun way to experience gentle exercise surrounded by nature.About the CompanyBlack Grouse Outdoors was launched by experienced outdoors instructor Tony Greenacre in 2011. His outdoors career began 30 years ago and he has since led walks in the Brecon Beacons, been involved with the Duke of Edinburgh Award Scheme and regularly assesses groups in the Beacons and on the Wye as well as all over the country. He led his first canoe trip down the Wye in 1994 and is an experienced paddleboarder.Based in Ross-on-Wye, Tony can generally be found up a hill or in the water, often both in one day. His combination of experience, qualifications, passion and calm control ensure that his outdoor adventures are safe, fun and sustainable.Groups are always kept small but big smiles are guaranteed.Black Grouse Outdoors also provide guided walking holidays, navigation weekends, map reading courses and wild camping training. They offer half and full day activities as well as bespoke packages for groups.They would love to show you what they do and introduce you to the outdoor adventure opportunities in the Wye Valley AONB.Trip DatesThere are five expeditions coming up ranging from two- to four-night trips through the Wye Valley:Hay-On-Wye to Hereford: 12th-14th September.Hay-On-Wye to Ross-On-Wye: 12th-16th September.Hereford to Ross-On-Wye: 14th-16th September, 23rd-25th September, 7th-9th October.We would love to invite journalists to join us on one of these magical trips.Black Grouse Outdoors are currently outlining expeditions for 2023 which will take place across the UK, paddling along some of our great British rivers and some lesser-known waterways as well.ENDSA selection of high-resolution imagery is available.The Black Grouse Outdoors website with further information and booking details is here: https://blackgrouse.co.uk/sup-expeditions/ If a destination piece is of interest we can also assist with arranging further accommodation, food and drink and/or other activities.