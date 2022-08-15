Sezzle and Travel.win Partner to Bring Sezzle Travel to Millions of Consumers
Sezzle consumers now have access to over 800,000 hotels and vacation rentals through the launch of Sezzle TravelFORT LAUDERDALE, FL, UNITED STATES, August 15, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Travel.win, a leader in the travel loyalty space, is pleased to announce a partnership with Sezzle Inc. (ASX: SZL) - Sezzle, a purpose-driven installment payment platform, is utilizing the Travel.win platform to offer its consumers, Sezzle Travel.
"We are extremely excited to be partnering with Sezzle to deliver Sezzle Travel. We have seen a significant amount of interest from consumers to have the ability to pay over time. This solution provides consumers an affordable way to pay for trips that they would not have been able to previously,” said Ted Mooney, Chief Executive Office at Travel.win.
In partnership with Travel.win, Sezzle will serve a growing, global market of consumers looking to budget vacations. In a 2021 user survey, one in three Sezzle users reported that they would like to utilize Sezzle for travel, while over 81% agreed they would vacation more often utilizing Sezzle as a form of payment.
"Through the partnership with Travel.win, we are excited to offer Sezzle Travel to our shoppers, as we come out of the pandemic and demand for travel rises. Sezzle Travel opens the door to over 800,000 hotel and vacation rental properties for our consumer base. Also, with Travel.win’s expansion into rental cars and activities in Q1 2023, we will have a complete travel solution for our customers,” stated Sezzle’s Executive Chairman and CEO Charlie Youakim.
About Sezzle Inc. https://sezzle.com/
Sezzle is a fintech company on a mission to financially empower the next generation. Sezzle’s payment platform increases the purchasing power for millions of consumers by offering interest-free installment plans at online stores and select in-store locations. Sezzle’s transparent, inclusive, and seamless payment option allows consumers to take control over their spending, be more responsible, and gain access to financial freedom.
About Travel.win (www.travel.win)
Travel.win is a travel loyalty platform service provider that allows companies to increase revenue and customer engagement by offering a white-label travel solution. Through our integrations, which can be in as little as 7 days, we connect thousands of hotel brands to millions of our partners’ consumers. Travel.win has extensive experience in the cash back, loyalty points, rewards, statement credits, and crypto implementations in multiple languages and currencies.
