Former Stray, Now a Star: Rescue Dog On Ohio License plates
Formerly homeless and injured Pitbull goes from the streets to the stars, being featured on the Ohio license plate
Dragging a broken leg, mistrusting humans and roaming the streets of Cleveland, a former stray dog is now in the spotlight of the Ohio License Plates.COLUMBUS, OH, UNITED STATES, August 18, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Pitbull owners and all who love the breed have a reason to celebrate. The Bureau of Motor Vehicles released the newest specialty license plate logo for vehicles in Ohio.
It's the Dog Friendly Pitbull with an image of a happy, brown and white Pittie, sporting a huge smile, blue collar and gold dog tag that says "Adopt."
Drawn by nationally syndicated cartoonist Jenny Campbell, creator of the daily comic strip “Flo and Friends”, Jenny knew the perfect ‘dog model’ for the new logo was a rescue Pitbull named Jack.
“Jack was rescued from the Cleveland City Kennel by my good friend, animal advocate Timy Sullivan, who also helped create the City Dogs adoption program at the kennel. Jack was found roaming the streets, dragging a broken leg and VERY suspicious of people,” said Campbell.
“But Timy fell in love with him instantly. Today, the two are inseparable and Jack greets friends now with kisses. To me, Jack’s story personifies what rescue is all about.”
Jack’s image on the new plate came as a complete surprise to Timy, and was, in fact, unveiled as a birthday present. In addition to the City Dogs program, Timy also raised the funds and was the first executive director at Geauga Humane Society’s Rescue Village; and later, created PetFix Northeast Ohio, a low-cost mobile spay-neuter clinic that now operates as a stationary clinic in Euclid.
Said Timy, “When Jenny told me about the Jack plate, I was overjoyed at the state of Ohio’s public recognition that Pitbulls are just dogs with big heads looking for love. I’ve been blessed with many wonderful dogs in my life, but Jack is my heart dog. He has taught me so much about forgiveness and resilience and the joy of living in the present. I can’t wait to display my new plate.”
The Ohio Pet Fund offers several dog and cat versions of the plate available at local BMV offices or online (www.Oplates.com) https://bmvonline.dps.ohio.gov/bmvonline/oplates/specializedplates. Funds generated from the sale of the plates are granted yearly to humane societies and animal shelters to help subsidize the cost of spay and neuter surgeries of adoptable animals. "We've helped tens of thousands of dogs and cats with these organizations since we started with our first plate in 2005, also drawn by Jenny Campbell", said Dr. Leanne Bertani. "For just $25 a year, Ohio drivers can be assured that when they buy the plate, in addition to showing their love for pets, they will be helping countless dogs and cats around Ohio.”
To see all four of the dog and cat Ohio specialty license plates available visit www.Ohiopetfund.org
