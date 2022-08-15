SIX WEEKS TO FITNESS PROGRAM AIMS TO IMPROVE THE HEALTH OF AFRICAN AMERICANS WITH EXERCISE AND NUTRITION GUIDANCE

Photo of the Owner and Creator of Six Weeks to Fitness

Six Weeks to Fitness Program is reaching hundreds of adults across the country via Zoom to inspire them to lose weight and improve their health

The Six Weeks program had a very positive effect in my life because it motivated me to get back on the right track with exercise and nutrition.” — Linda T.

BROOKLYN, NY, UNITED STATES, August 15, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- African Americans are generally at higher risk for heart disease, stroke, high blood pressure and Diabetes, all preventable diseases that can be linked to obesity. Nearly 48% of African American adults are clinically obese and most of the weight is carried in the stomach, the worse area to carry fat, https://www.pfizer.com/news/articles/health_disparities_among_african_americans; https://utswmed.org/medblog/african-americans-heart-disease/; https://www.apa.org/pi/oema/resources/ethnicity-health/african-american/obesity.

Vincent Ferguson, a U.S. Navy veteran and former bodybuilder is the owner and creator of Six Weeks to Fitness, a six-week exercise, nutrition and motivation program that seeks to transform lives one week at a time with the help of his team which consists of professional trainers and nutritionists. Mr. Ferguson believes that with the proper amount of exercise, motivation and nutritional guidance, anyone can improve their health, providing they have a positive mindset and they know their why! “Most people do not realize the importance of knowing their why and how that can help them to achieve their fitness goals,” says Ferguson, “and they have no idea on the role nutrition plays when it comes to improving their health.”

When speaking about the importance of health to adults in person or virtually, Mr. Ferguson often quotes the late, great fitness guru, from the 1970s, Jack LaLanne, who stated “exercise is the king, nutrition is the queen, put them together and you have a kingdom.” “This is what Six Weeks to Fitness is all about, combining exercise and nutrition together to achieve healthy outcomes, especially to families in the inner city, who seem to be so ravaged by heart disease, diabetes and other chronic diseases,” says Ferguson. “Prior to the pandemic, I could only host my six-week programs in person, which limited my ability to reach more people, but when the pandemic hit, I had to pivot and provide the programs virtually, which enabled me to reach people all across New York City and other parts of the country with my message,” said Mr. Ferguson. It has always been Mr. Ferguson’s desire to help those less fortunate or in need help and that is why he is also the President and founder of Body Sculpt of New York, Inc., a Brooklyn-based not-for-profit organization whose focus is on childhood obesity prevention. “It seems like I am always providing a service wherever I go, whether it’s in service to my country or to my fellow man,” said Ferguson, “but I love it,” said Ferguson.

His Six Weeks to Fitness message is expanding each and every day thanks to modern technology, and it shows no signs of stopping.

Mr. Ferguson is also the author of two health related books, “Get Ready, Get Set, Get Fit! A Guide to the Prevention of Childhood Obesity,” and “Six Weeks to A Flatter Stomach.”

“Six Weeks To Fitness has been extremely beneficial to me. Your expertise and wealth of knowledge is top notch. Your nutritionists are very informative, and your exercise instructors are so motivating and cheerful. I was elated when by week 4 I put on a top that usually fits tightly and was prepared to suck my stomach in for the whole day, only to discover that it fit perfectly with room to spare! ”- Aretha Jones

“Since the pandemic two years ago and being in "lock-down" spending more time at home eating to make up for not doing social activities outdoors was the perfect situation for putting on weight. It wasn't until Six Weeks to Fitness reached out offering this six-week course that I am now back to my normal weight, feeling better and eating healthier. Thank you for your commitment, passion and personal attention you showed. May God continue to bless the works of your hands and the fruits of your labor.” - Karol Mcllvane

Vincent Ferguson is a United States Navy Veteran, Certified Personal Trainer, Speaker, Wellness Coach, host of the Six Weeks to Fitness podcast and President of Body Sculpt of New York, Inc., a not-for-profit health and fitness organization.

For more information on Mr. Ferguson and his Six Weeks to Fitness program visit his websites at www.sixweekstofitness.com, https://www.bodysculpt.org/six-weeks-to-fitness or call (917) 523-7379

