Border Patrol Agents Rescue Woman with Severed Foot

EAGLE PASS, Texas – U.S. Border Patrol agents assigned to the Eagle Pass Station rescued a woman in distress and in need of immediate medical attention, Aug. 10.

At approximately 10 p.m., agents working the near Eagle Pass received a 911 call from a man stating that a woman attempted to jump from a rail car and subsequently severed her foot, just above the ankle. Agents quickly located the woman, a Honduran national and rendered aid. She was airlifted to a hospital for treatment.

During Fiscal Year 2022, since Oct. 1, 2021, Del Rio Sector agents have rescued more than 350 migrants from railroad related incidents.

