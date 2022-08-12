Submit Release
Border Patrol Agents Rescue Woman with Severed Foot

EAGLE PASS, Texas – U.S. Border Patrol agents assigned to the Eagle Pass Station rescued a woman in distress and in need of immediate medical attention, Aug. 10.

At approximately 10 p.m., agents working the near Eagle Pass received a 911 call from a man stating that a woman attempted to jump from a rail car and subsequently severed her foot, just above the ankle. Agents quickly located the woman, a Honduran national and rendered aid. She was airlifted to a hospital for treatment.

During Fiscal Year 2022, since Oct. 1, 2021, Del Rio Sector agents have rescued more than 350 migrants from railroad related incidents.

To report suspicious activity, call the Del Rio Sector’s toll-free number at 1-866-511-8727.

