RECRUITMENT NOTICE - Staff Assistant

Agency Title: Staff Assistant

Job ID: 18437

Open To: Public

Open Period: August 12, 2022 – August 15, 2022

Overview:

The District of Columbia’s Office of the Deputy Mayor for Planning and Economic Development (DMPED) assists the Mayor in the coordination, planning, supervision and execution of economic development efforts in the District of Columbia with the goal of creating and preserving affordable housing, creating jobs, and increasing tax revenue. DMPED is seeking a Staff Assistant for its Operations Department.

Position Description:

The purpose of the work is to provide administrative support to the supervisor and to the program/office operations. The work affects the efficiency, adequacy and productivity of the agency/program(s). The incumbent uses discretion and independent judgment in the performance of duties.

Specific responsibilities include:

Fulfills administrative functions such as scheduling meetings, retrieving company data, drafting documents, and answering staff queries.

Conducts fact-finding investigations requiring incumbent to research, analyze, and prepare pertinent data/information incidental to reports, statistical studies, special events, and ongoing projects.

Responds to inquiries and administrative concerns brought to supervisor by staff members, outside organizations, and partner agencies; notifies appropriate staff officials of the need for information or recommendations and assist in preparing responses or follows up to ensure timely responses by others.

Develops administrative data for the purpose of preparing special reports related to the program.

Researches administrative matters, gathers facts, defines and explores problems, and initiates and maintains contact necessary in the completion of assignments.

Responds to inquiries and information for the supervisor’s use by contacting appropriate agency officials and other government agencies.

Conducts reviews of the operations of the program and provides suggestions to the supervisor.

Identifies unusual problem areas and makes appropriate recommendations for resolution.

Manages and controls basic systems for all incoming action documents within the office.

Reviews all correspondence and documents prepared for the supervisor’s signature for grammatical accuracy, procedural conformity, format compliance, and provision of supporting documents.

Performs other related duties as assigned.

Experience/Qualifications:

Must possess at least one (1) year of specialized experience equivalent to the grade 07 level. Specialized experience is experience which is directly related to the position and has equipped the individual with the knowledge, skills, and abilities to successfully perform the duties of the position including, but are not limited to, performing fact-finding investigations requiring incumbent to research, analyze, and prepare pertinent data/information incidental to reports, statistical studies, special events, and /or on-going projects; examining and developing a variety of background information for use in presenting factual and statistical data for special projects and/or reports; etc., or an equivalent combination of education, training, and experience.

Salary: This position is a grade 9 on the District government’s career service salary scale. The salary ranges from $52,080 to $67,062, based on funding. Actual salary is determined by a variety of factors including years of experience, applicant qualifications, internal equity comparisons and agency organizational structure.

Application Process: This position is posted on the DC government’s Department of Human Resources website. Interested applicants are encouraged to follow the steps below to apply for the position:

If you are having technical issues, please contact DCHR at (202) 442-9700.