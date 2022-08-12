Aroma Retail Launches 15 New Scents and The Aromachology Collection, Focused on the Influence of Odors on Human Behavior
— Cristina Reding, Owner
15 Exciting New Fragrances Offer Scenting Solutions For Home and Office
Premier Luxury Scenting company, Aroma Retail, announces that 15 exciting scents will be added to their already industry leading Fragrance Library this month while maintaining the eco-friendly scenting standard of being organic and hypoallergenic.
“It’s not about having the most scents. What matters is translating and embodying these scents to bring you back to your favorite memories,” said Cristina Reding, Owner and President of Aroma Retail. “We are beyond thrilled to offer more fragrances that will allow the homeowner to create a signature scent and the business owner to express their brand further.”
These additions bring the total number of unique entries to 92, the most among any other brand in the industry.
These exclusive scents are only on AromaRetail.com and at the world famous Smelly Bar, which is their storefront in Las Vegas, NV. The Smelly Bar is open to the public for buyers to purchase scenting solutions such as Fragrance Oils, Scented Candles, Wax Melts, Linen Sprays, Room Sprays, and Reed Diffusers. Each of these carries subtle, yet clever ways to address malodors, while providing their own ambience of home décor.
Names and Collections
- The new fragrances are Speakeasy, Vitality and Vigor, Serenity Now, Deep Sleep, Fresh Rain, Herb Garden, Sage and Sea Minerals, Warm Cozy Hug, Coffee Ice Cream Waffle Cone, Autumn Bonfire, Lakeside, Santal Homage, Orange Neroli Blossom, Cordovan Leather, and Vanilla Breeze
- In addition to the popular Resorts, Mood, Seasonal, and Places Collections, a new Aromachology Collection has been added
About Aroma Retail
Aroma Retail is a home and business scenting company based in Las Vegas, well- known for its collection of signature resort scents and unique fragrance libraries. Every scent is available with aroma diffusion machines, room sprays, linen sprays, reed diffusers, and hand-poured candles. Scent Your Space today at AromaRetail.com.
