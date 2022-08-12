Submit Release
1st District's newest justice was part of Prop. 8 legal challenge

(Subscription required) Jeremy Michael Goldman, an attorney who played a pivotal role in In the legal battle over same-sex marriage rights in California, was sworn in Wednesday as a justice on the 1st District Court of Appeal, Division 4.

