(Subscription required) Jeremy Michael Goldman, an attorney who played a pivotal role in In the legal battle over same-sex marriage rights in California, was sworn in Wednesday as a justice on the 1st District Court of Appeal, Division 4.
1st District's newest justice was part of Prop. 8 legal challenge
