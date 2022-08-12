Hoyer Discusses House Vote on the Inflation Reduction Act on MSNBC’s “Katy Tur Reports”

WASHINGTON, DC – This afternoon, House Majority Leader Steny H. Hoyer (MD) joined MSNBC’s “Katy Tur Reports” to discuss the House vote on the Inflation Reduction Act and news of the day. Below are excerpts from his interview and a link to the video:

On the Inflation Reduction Act

"What the American people ought to be focused on what is happening here in Washington today on the [Inflation Reduction Act]. This is a very meaningful piece of legislation that is going to be very positive for the American people, for bringing their costs down on health care, on prescription drugs, on making sure that their insulin costs for those who have [diabetes], which is millions of people in this country, particularly on Medicare are brought down, that we have the opportunity to negotiate prices, that we invest substantially in the challenge of climate change in this country for energy availability and for moving to alternative energies, which will be clean environment sources. In addition to that, bringing the deficit down and investing in tax compliance so, that average working people who can't afford fancy lawyers and fancy accountants are not paying too much while the wealthy, who could afford all of those, are not paying their fair share. This is a very meaningful piece of legislation, this [Inflation Reduction Act] and it is going to pass with just Democratic votes. We'll see, hopefully we'll get some Republican votes, but this is a good day for America."

On the FBI Search at Mar-A-Lago

"The FBI, as I understand it, followed their protocols, went to the court, the court made a decision, and we ought to cool down and wait to see what happens next. There is a way to proceed on these events, but I want to, I do want to say that the reaction of some Republicans, particularly in the Congress of the United States, are extraordinarily dangerous and inciteful of violence. We saw that yesterday in Cincinnati at an FBI office and we see that on social media…But the fact is, we ought to wait to see what the facts are here. There is an allegation of obstruction of justice, that is a very serious offense and nobody, not Trump or anybody else is above the law, above the process, above being expected to follow the law, particularly a President and former President ought to follow the law."