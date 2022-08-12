Bloomington Meats II Issues Voluntary Class I Recall of Rendered Lard​

FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE: August 12, 2022

Contact: Kevin Hoffman, Public Information Officer, (608) 224-5005, kevin.hoffman@wisconsin.gov

MADISON, Wis. – Bloomington Meats II in Bloomington, Wis., is issuing a voluntary Class I recall for rendered lard produced for individuals and sold from its store. The recalled product includes:

Rendered lard, sold in quart pails of approximately 4 lbs., produced prior to August 9, 2022.

This is a Class I recall, initiated based on evidence collected during a routine inspection by state inspectors. Evidence shows that the product was not produced under a Hazard Analysis Critical Control Point (HACCP) food safety plan. More information on the U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA) recall classifications is available below and on USDA’s website at https://www.fsis.usda.gov.

No illnesses have been reported as a result of consuming this product. Anyone with signs or symptoms of a foodborne illness should contact their doctor. Consumers who have this product should discard it. Consumers and media with questions about this recall can contact Steve Adrian, Bloomington Meats II, at (608) 994-2867.​​



