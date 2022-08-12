MDC invites people to learn about catching catfish by alternative methods

Body

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. – Fishing for catfish has long been an activity that has provided angling excitement and excellent table fare.

Individuals interested in learning more about how to catch these popular sportfish by alternative methods (trot line or some other type of set-line device) should plan to attend the Missouri Department of Conservation (MDC) program “Alternative Catfishing: Lake to Table Clinic.” This free two-day program will be taught by MDC Conservation Educator Lyle Whittaker and MDC Fisheries Biologist Shane Bush in two segments at Table Rock Lake’s Old Highway 86 Campground in Stone County. The first segment will be from 3:30 p.m. to dusk on Aug. 19 and the next segment will be from 8 a.m.-1 p.m. on Aug. 20. The address of the campground is 1791 Missouri Highway 86, Blue Eye.

During the first segment of the program on Aug. 19, topics that will be covered include catfish biology and characteristics, regulations, equipment needed for alternative methods, techniques and strategies, types of baits, regulations, and water safety. After this session, from 5:30 p.m. to dusk, participants will take to the water in groups of four and set their own juglines. Bait will be provided.

The next day of the program, Aug. 20, participants will check lines and collect fish from 8-10 a.m. From 10 a.m.-1 p.m., there will be a catfish cleaning demonstration followed by a fish fry.

Participants are encouraged to bring their own personal snacks, water, and a sack dinner for the Aug. 19 portion of the program. Participants are encouraged to bring their own fish cleaning supplies, but some fish cleaning equipment will be available. All participants must possess a valid Missouri fishing permit (unless they’re exempt). This program is for ages 11 and up.

People must register online for this program at:

https://mdc-event-web.s3licensing.com/Event/EventDetails/186343

Participants are encouraged to attend both sessions. People who cannot attend both sessions should e-mail Whittaker at Lyle.Whittaker@mdc.mo.gov or call 417-895-6881, ext. 1644 and say which session they plan to attend.

Staff at MDC facilities across the state are holding in-person and virtual programs. A listing of these programs can be found at mdc.mo.gov/events.