Media Release: DHHL Publishes Malama Cultural Park Special Area Plan

(Kaunakakai, Molokaʻi) – The Department of Hawaiian Home Lands (DHHL) has published a Special Area Plan for the Malama Cultural Park in Kaunakakai, Molokaʻi.

In 2011, DHHL acquired a portion of the lands comprising the Malama Cultural Park from the State of Hawaiʻi. The Hawaiian Homes Commission (HHC) designated the park as a Special District under its Land Use Designation system to preserve and protect significant natural, historical, and community resources.

The purpose of the Special Area Plan is to guide the long-term use and management of the park while protecting its unique natural and cultural resources for present and future generations.

“This plan reflects the importance of maintaining a Hawaiian sense of place and access to the shoreline,” said Deputy to the Chair Tyler Iokepa Gomes. “We look forward to seeing how the community uses this plan to preserve this wahi pana.”

A draft of the plan was presented to HHC at its April 18, 2022, meeting. A final Beneficiary Consultation meeting was then held on Molokaʻi on May 26, 2022. HHC approved the Malama Cultural Park Special Area Plan at its July 2022 meeting.

To learn more about the Special Area Plan for Malama Cultural Park visit dhhl.hawaii.gov/po/special-area-plans.

