Submit Release
News Search

There were 799 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 219,198 in the last 365 days.

08/12/22 – VIRTUAL EAST HONOLULU COMMUNITY WILDFIRE PROTECTION MEETING

DAVID Y. IGE
GOVERNOR

SUZANNE D. CASE
CHAIRPERSON

For Immediate Release:  August 12, 2022

VIRTUAL EAST HONOLULU COMMUNITY WILDFIRE PROTECTION MEETING

To view video please click on photo or view at this link: https://vimeo.com/738828916

(HONOLULU) – Worried about what to do during a potential wildfire? People living and working in East Honolulu have two opportunities on August 16 to attend a virtual meeting to have wildfire concerns heard and to begin the development of a Community Wildfire Protection Plan (CWPP).

The Hawai‘i Wildfire Management Organization (HWMO), in partnership with the DLNR Division of Forestry and Wildlife (DOFAW), and Honolulu Fire Department (HFD) will hold two virtual meetings on Tuesday, August 16, 2022 from 12:00 p.m. – 1:30 p.m. and 5:30 p.m. – 7:00p.m. Residents in Hawaiʻi Kai, Kuliouou-Kalani Iki, Waialae-Kahala, Kaimuki and Diamond Head/Kapahulu/St. Louis Heights neighborhoods are encouraged to attend.

CWPPs are planning tools used across the country to bring fire and forestry professionals and interested people from neighborhoods and relevant sectors together. Together, they learn, share, and plan toward greater wildfire awareness and safety for their areas or communities.

Wildfire protection plans assist communities to identify and prioritize areas for hazardous fuel reduction treatments; assess values at risk such as wildlife habitat, other natural resources, recreation and scenic values and economic issues.

###

 

RESOURCES

(All images/video courtesy: DLNR)

HD video – Diamond Head Lookout Towards East Honolulu, August 11, 2022

https://vimeo.com/738828916

Photographs – Diamond Head lookout photos, August 11, 2022 https://www.dropbox.com/sh/5ljgvjgg23zryyf/AADQe_muD9mxdZEz2fWKmnFOa?dl=0

 

To register for the virtual meetings:
12:00 p.m. meeting: https://us02web.zoom.us/meeting/register/tZcld-murj0rE9SMyBms_d4Y1TfVSj9iUuUy

5:30 p.m. meeting: https://us02web.zoom.us/meeting/register/tZAocuyvqzgrHtDgKoe7GUI828f3H1z0EZzU

 

Media Contact:

Madison Rice

Communications Specialist

Hawai’i Department of Land and Natural Resources

[email protected]

 

Nani Barretto & Elizabeth Pickett

Hawaiʻi Wildfire Management Organization

www.hawaiiwildfire.org

808-885-0900

You just read:

08/12/22 – VIRTUAL EAST HONOLULU COMMUNITY WILDFIRE PROTECTION MEETING

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.