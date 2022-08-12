08/12/22 – VIRTUAL EAST HONOLULU COMMUNITY WILDFIRE PROTECTION MEETING

DAVID Y. IGE

GOVERNOR SUZANNE D. CASE

CHAIRPERSON

For Immediate Release: August 12, 2022

VIRTUAL EAST HONOLULU COMMUNITY WILDFIRE PROTECTION MEETING

(HONOLULU) – Worried about what to do during a potential wildfire? People living and working in East Honolulu have two opportunities on August 16 to attend a virtual meeting to have wildfire concerns heard and to begin the development of a Community Wildfire Protection Plan (CWPP).

The Hawai‘i Wildfire Management Organization (HWMO), in partnership with the DLNR Division of Forestry and Wildlife (DOFAW), and Honolulu Fire Department (HFD) will hold two virtual meetings on Tuesday, August 16, 2022 from 12:00 p.m. – 1:30 p.m. and 5:30 p.m. – 7:00p.m. Residents in Hawaiʻi Kai, Kuliouou-Kalani Iki, Waialae-Kahala, Kaimuki and Diamond Head/Kapahulu/St. Louis Heights neighborhoods are encouraged to attend.

CWPPs are planning tools used across the country to bring fire and forestry professionals and interested people from neighborhoods and relevant sectors together. Together, they learn, share, and plan toward greater wildfire awareness and safety for their areas or communities.

Wildfire protection plans assist communities to identify and prioritize areas for hazardous fuel reduction treatments; assess values at risk such as wildlife habitat, other natural resources, recreation and scenic values and economic issues.

RESOURCES

(All images/video courtesy: DLNR)

HD video – Diamond Head Lookout Towards East Honolulu, August 11, 2022

https://vimeo.com/738828916

Photographs – Diamond Head lookout photos, August 11, 2022 https://www.dropbox.com/sh/5ljgvjgg23zryyf/AADQe_muD9mxdZEz2fWKmnFOa?dl=0

To register for the virtual meetings:

12:00 p.m. meeting: https://us02web.zoom.us/meeting/register/tZcld-murj0rE9SMyBms_d4Y1TfVSj9iUuUy

5:30 p.m. meeting: https://us02web.zoom.us/meeting/register/tZAocuyvqzgrHtDgKoe7GUI828f3H1z0EZzU

Media Contact:

Madison Rice

Communications Specialist

Hawai’i Department of Land and Natural Resources

[email protected]

Nani Barretto & Elizabeth Pickett

Hawaiʻi Wildfire Management Organization

www.hawaiiwildfire.org

808-885-0900