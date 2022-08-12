Submit Release
News Search

There were 823 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 219,177 in the last 365 days.

Weyauwega Man Charged in 1992 Double Homicide

WEYAUWEGA, Wis. – The Wisconsin Department of Justice (DOJ) Division of Criminal Investigation (DCI) today announced that Tony G. Haase, age 51, of Weyauwega, Wis., has been charged with two counts of First Degree Intentional Homicide in connection to the March 21, 1992, deaths of Timothy W. Mumbrue and Tanna M. Togstad, in Waupaca County, Wis.

 

On Saturday, March 21, 1992, Mr. Mumbrue and Ms. Togstad were found deceased with stab wounds at Ms. Togstad’s residence in Weyauwega, Wis. A dog was also found deceased with stab wounds at the scene. DCI has been investigating this case since it occurred over 30 years ago. Recent DNA testing led to the arrest of Mr. Haase.

 

“This arrest happened because of investigators’ unwavering pursuit of justice over the course of three decades,” said Attorney General Josh Kaul. “Thank you to everyone whose commitment to this investigation made this arrest possible.”

 

If you or anyone you know may have any information to assist in this investigation, please call DCI at 1-855-237-3262.

 

As in any criminal proceeding, Mr. Haase is presumed innocent until proven guilty.

 

DCI is leading this investigation and is assisted by the Waupaca County Sheriff’s Office, the Wisconsin State Patrol, the Wisconsin State Crime Lab, the Waupaca County District Attorney, and the FBI.

 

Please direct all media inquiries regarding this incident to Wisconsin DOJ.

You just read:

Weyauwega Man Charged in 1992 Double Homicide

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.