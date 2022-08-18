Chipex Opens New American Sales & Production Facility in South West Florida
UK automotive touch up paint company expands into the United States
Entering the US marketplace was a natural evolution for us given the large existing ownership base of nearly 300 million vehicles and strong demand for touch up paint solutions.”BONITA SPRINGS, FLORIDA, UNITED STATES, August 18, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Chipex opens new United States sales & production facility.
— Johnny Graham
UK automotive touch up paint company Chipex expands into the United States by opening a new sales & production facility in Bonita Springs, Florida, USA
Bonita Springs, FL: Chipex Inc., an automotive touch up paint company, has opened a new sales and production facility in Bonita Springs, FL in an expansion beyond its existing UK / European based operations.
Chipex manufactures bespoke car, motorcycle and commercial touch up paint products for home users through its e-commerce platforms, in addition to selling direct to multiple international car manufacturers. The company’s two main brands are:
• Chipex™: A premium line of fast-drying paint and patented blending solution products.
• Touch Up Paint Factory®: Aerosol & all-in-one paint pen products.
Johnny Graham CEO of Chipex Inc. said: “Entering the US marketplace was a natural evolution for us given the large existing ownership base of nearly 300 million vehicles and strong demand for touch up paint solutions in what is still a nascent market versus traditional paint respray options. High used car prices have further increased touch up paint demand growth, with people retaining vehicles for longer and wanting to keep them looking at their best. Our view is that the best way to service the US market with our technologically advanced and patented products is with US production, US materials and US staff”.
Key factors Chipex and Touch Up Paint Factory wanted to launch in the United States were:
• Strong product demand
• Large Automotive Marketplace
• US made Paint, Products and Production
• Large DIY Marketplace
About Chipex
Chipex Ltd, an automotive touch up paint Company based in Banbury, UK was founded in 2009. Its original, premium Chipex™ brand of patented products was joined by sister brand Touch Up Paint Factory® in March 2021 to cater to the aerosol and paint pen market. Chipex Inc. USA was founded in August 2020 with sales & production starting in May 2022.
Johnny Graham
Chipex Inc.
+1 239-908-3971
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Other
Chipex USA