HIP Video Promo presents: Count Pariah premieres "Paranoia" music video on VENTS Magazine

"Paranoia" is the lead single from Count Pariah's upcoming EP, Hymns For Heathens; its animated video matches the essence of the song itself.

Rock fans are some of the best; once they’re hooked, they’re ride-or-die loyal. But this audience’s energy and allegiance are only part of the reason Count Pariah embarked on their rock and roll journey. Lead singer James “Shibby” Croft, guitarist Jason Breland, bassist Dustin Barousse, and drummer Adam “BiRD” Tilley are all family men from Knoxville, Tennessee. As fathers first and rockers second, they pride themselves in making music suitable for fans of all ages. Their bond goes far beyond the music itself, built entirely on experience and trust. Count Pariah had instant chemistry that made their talents inseparable. The origin of their band name is enough to lure people in on its own: “By definition, the count is of nobility. A pariah is a social outcast. We like to look at ourselves as the kings of the outcasts. That’s who we are. We don’t play by your rules. We don’t let big money and big music tell us what we can and can’t do. We do what we like because the passion is there. The passion is in the music.” You can hear it in their newest single, “Paranoia,” which is the leading track from Count Pariah’s upcoming EP, Hymns For Heathens.

Anything new can be exciting yet intimidating at the same time. As Count Pariah looks to take this big leap forward with their music under Blue Collar Records while still carrying out their daily lives, it can create a bit of paranoia for them. This inspired “Paranoia,” as the band members balance everything and step into so much that is unknown. This tension and unease can be heard in the core instrumentals, with an unrelenting rush from the guitar, dominatingly powerful beats pounding from the drums, and looming darkness and mysteriousness from the bass. However, the beauty of the song is that we have all felt intense fear and angst at certain points in our lives, making it easy to connect with it universally.

The animated style and visualized storytelling in the “Paranoia” video precisely match the essence of the song itself. Within the asylum, Count Pariah are trapped in the prison of their own minds. Their lyrics plaster the walls and windows of the institution, forthrightly conveying their spiraling emotions weighing them down. Eventually, someone hands Count Pariah the medicine to alleviate their suffering, and in the shadows behind the hand holding the pills are each of their instruments. In the end, music is the remedy that allows them to break free.

