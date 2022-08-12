Face to Face with a new Freeman Technology team at POWTECH 2022
Highlighting the industrial application of powder testing and demonstrable ROI.TEWKESBURY, UNITED KINGDOM, August 12, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ --
Booth #3-532 (Shared with Micromeritics)
Freeman Technology, the global leader in powder characterisation, will focus on the industrial value and application of the FT4 Powder Rheometer® at POWTECH 2022 (Nuremberg, 27 – 29th September) sharing a portfolio of new case studies and introducing Dr Guy Stimpson, the company’s newest Applications Scientist.
“It will be great to be back at POWTECH,” said Mr Jamie Clayton, Operations Director, Freeman Technology, “and we’re looking forward to introducing Guy to customers old and new. Since the last event in 2019 we’ve continued to advance our understanding of how the FT4 Powder Rheometer delivers a healthy return on investment, particularly in developing industries such as Additive Manufacturing and battery production. We’re grateful to FT4 users who help us rigorously explore value added and we enjoy sharing the resulting case studies with anyone wishing to learn more.”
Freeman Technology has a joint booth with parent company Micromeritics, a global leader in material characterisation technology, offering visitors a complementary opportunity to see new products such as the AutoChem III and the Breakthrough Analyzer. The AutoChem III is an advanced platform for fast, safe, and precise catalyst characterisation while the Breakthrough Analyzer is a highly efficient system for assessing adsorbent performance under process-relevant conditions, as required for applications such as carbon capture and energy storage.
“Experts from Freeman Technology and Micromeritics will be on hand throughout, and we look forward to fruitful discussions with the powder processing community at what promises to be an excellent event,” said Jamie Clayton.
For more information and to claim a free visitor ticket, visit https://www.freemantech.co.uk/events/exhibitions/powtech-2022
