Karlie Redd Releases Mega-Anticipated New Single “Werk” Featuring Capella Grey

NEW YORK CITY, NEW YORK, UNITED STATES, August 12, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Gearing up to make a massive statement, the superstar in the making Karlie Redd unveils one of the hottest tracks of the summer, Werk. The newly signed Legacy Records artist has kept her foot on the gas to ensure her versatile sound and seductive lyrics are ones to remember.

Produced by Jonny Blaze and Stadic, Werk is a summer vibe you didn't know you needed. Spice's voice creeps in setting the tone then Karlie knocks it out reminding us that she is in fact an artist first. Capella Grey, whose personality bleeds all over the beat, marries the track together in a way that shouldn't work but does. Honoring her Trinidadian heritage, Karlie Redd is determined to change the current landscape of sound and carve out her space within the industry to deliver undeniably hits continuously.

Before the world was introduced to Karlie Redd on VH1's hit series "Love & Hip Hop: Atlanta", Karlie was already an accredited model and actress. As Season 11 of Love and Hip Hop Atlanta kicks off this Monday, Karlie Redd will always display her ability to grasp your attention by simply gracing you with her presence. Her fiery ambition can be felt all across the world and she is just getting started.

