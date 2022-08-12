FWC announces major contribution for new pier on Lake Montgomery in Lake City

The Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission (FWC) and several partners are working together to build a new pier in Campbell Park on Lake Montgomery in Lake City, Columbia County. The new pier will provide recreational opportunities for residents and visitors in the community.

The pier project was made possible by a generous private donation from the Grace and Aloysius Harter Family Trust, managed by Rose Pavey, to the FWC through the Fish & Wildlife Foundation of Florida. The Harters have lived in Lake City since 1999 and have contributed donations to many other projects over the years, emphasizing the importance of giving back to the community through their trust.

“We are very grateful for Mrs. Rose Pavey and the Harter family for sharing their passion for conservation through this exciting project, allowing people to connect with nature,” said FWC’s North Central Regional Director, Chris Wynn.

Their donation made this pier project possible, along with funding from other partners including Lake City, Columbia County, North Florida Professional Services, Columbia County Tourist Development Council, Boy Scouts of America Troop 85 and many other supporters.

“This project is a wonderful example of many partners coming together in the community to create access to outdoor opportunities,” said FWC Commissioner Gary Lester. “The new pier will provide a new fishing spot, wildlife viewing area and a place to gather with family and neighbors.”

The FWC will manage the construction of this project and is planning to use durable materials that will provide long-lasting access to many generations. The pier will be designed to angle toward the deepest location in the lake, providing access to optimal fishing experiences. The FWC will continue to manage Lake Montgomery according to the Fish Management Area regulations.