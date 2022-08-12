Submit Release
Translogistix Acquires BDR Express, Inc.

Expanding Logistics and Delivery Services across Mid-Atlantic Region

SAVAGE, MD, UNITED STATES, August 12, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Savage, MD: Translogistix has acquired BDR Express, Inc. effective 8/14/2022.

This acquisition will grow Translogistix’s portfolio of services, most notably in trucking and warehousing. Additionally, this will expand Translogistix’s footprint in the Mid-Atlantic, East Coast, and Southern regions with a 3rd new warehouse and storage facility in Frederick, MD.

BDR Express’ 28 years of experience in the trucking and logistics industry is one of the reasons we have found them to be a perfect fit for Translogistix. Their specialization in dedicated route work and distribution will be a significant asset. Furthermore, BDR Express’ on-time service and family-focused philosophy of employee relations make them well-suited for Translogistix’s company culture.

Translogistix leadership has designed this acquisition process to have little impact on all former BDR Express employees and their operational processes. We intend to use the existing talent already in place at both companies to increase our customer base and continue to grow as a leader in the logistics and last mile trucking industry.

At this time, this acquisition will not affect the current customers of BDR Express.


About Translogistix: Since 1996, Translogistix has provided delivery and transportation solutions for a wide variety of customers and industries. Since then, we have grown to become one of the East Coast’s premier supply-chain solutions organizations. Some of our services include warehousing solutions, dedicated routes, LTL, and same-day/next-day delivery.

About BDR Express, Inc.: Founded in 1994, BDR Express began as a daily courier service operation. As the company grew, it evolved into a trucking and logistics firm specializing in dedicated route work and distribution. One of BDR’s hallmarks is its focus on excellent communication with customers so they always know what to expect and when to expect it.

