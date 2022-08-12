Missouri: The City of St. Charles and Wentzville Proclaim Never Give Up Day
The City of St. Charles and Wentzville, Missouri, join community members celebrating Never Give Up Day on August 18th.
Celebrating Never Give Up Day not only feels great physically, but it reinforces the behavior you want to show up when you face a new challenge or opportunity”KANSAS CITY, MISSOURI, UNITED STATES, August 12, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The mayoral proclamation signals the city’s role in recognizing the impressive resilience and determination of its community. Never Give Up day is a global celebration that focuses on cultivating a mindset of determination.
— Mr Never Give Up
The global interest that Never Give Up Day generates for its annual celebration on August 18 is phenomenal. The message "Never Give Up' is needed now, more than ever to lift spirits, and give hope for a brighter tomorrow. The truth is no matter how much you try to plan and prepare for every possible outcome, life will find a way of surprising you. Never Give Up Day is about encouraging people to stay in the game long enough to exchange the pain for something much greater.
Resilience is the ability to cope with the loss, change, and trauma that have been inevitable parts of life. We all go through difficult times, we all experience disappointment, loss, change, and we all feel sad, anxious, and stressed at various times in our lives. But building a mindset of determination can get through even the darkest days.
Never Give Up Day encourages associations, charities, the public and private sectors, schools, universities, and citizens more generally, to make this day a springboard for awareness-raising actions.
If your are organizing a 'Never Give Up Day' activity, encourage your friends, staff or followers to talk about it online. Here below are some thought-provoking questions:
1. When was the last time that you told someone how proud you are that they never
give up? Wouldn't that be an extraordinary acknowledgment for everything that
they are going through?
2. How easy is it for you to give up when things aren't going as planned?
3. Who stood by you when no one else did and therefore you are forever grateful to
them?
4. What is your most inspiring quote that you want to share on Never Give Up Day?
5. What are three causes you would never give up on?
"We believe that everyone fighting for a better future deserves to be encouraged to never give up."
Here are the cities across the US and Canada that have proclaimed August 18th as Never Give Up Day:
USA: Houston (TX), Baltimore (MD), Phoenix (AZ), Milwaukee (WI), Warren (MI), Charlotte (NC), Fort Worth (TX), Irving (TX), Fargo (ND), Grand Rapids (MI), Florence (SC), Lake Havasu City (AZ), Surprise (AZ), Reno (NV), Deland (FL), Greenville (NC), Cherry Hill (NJ), Huntington (WV), Linden (NJ), Concord (NC), Rome (GA), Loveland (CO), Springfield (OR), Corona (CA), El Mirage (AZ), Commerce City (CO), North Las Vegas (NV), Hemet (CA), Dania Beach ( FL ), Pinellas Park (FL), Pine Bluff (AR), North Lauderdale (FL), Hoffman Estates (IL), Las Cruces (NM), Durham (NC), Little Elm (TX), Petersburg (VA), Daly City (CA), St. Charles (MO), West Springfield (MA), Elizabethtown (KY), Wausaw (WI), Middletown (OH), Santa Cruz (CA), Wentzville (MO)
Canada: Brampton (ON), Surrey (BC), Burlington (ON), Strathcona County (AB), Red Deer (AB), Niagara Falls (ON), Victoria (BC), Newmarket (ON), Welland (ON), Sanich (BC), Regina (SK), Halifax (NS), Belleville (ON)
Watch Video Trailer: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=iql7cJPJorw
for more information: http://www.nevergiveupday.com
USA: (929) 388 2146
Canada: (647) 243 7276
info@nevergiveupday.com
Alain Horowitz
Never Give Up
+1 929-388-2146
Never Give Up