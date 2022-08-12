Five Locations To Be Resurfaced In August

ODESSA – At least five small locations will be rehabilitated as part of a maintenance contract. Essentially, the top layers of asphalt will be removed, and a new surface will be put in place under this contract.

While it is difficult to predict exact dates for each location due to weather and other unforeseen circumstances, crews will work at the following locations for a few days each during the rest of August:

ANDREWS COUNTY: The intersection of Highway 115 and FM 2371.

MARTIN COUNTY: The intersection of Highway 137 and Highway 176.

MARTIN COUNTY: Eastbound I-20 near mile marker 161.

MIDLAND COUNTY: Westbound Interstate 20 near Highway 349 (this will be done at night).

UPTON COUNTY: FM 305 just south of Highway 67.

The schedule right now calls for work to begin Aug. 17 in Upton County.

Motorists are asked to slow down when driving in work zones. Motorists are also reminded that state law requires them to obey any warning signs, flaggers and pilot cars encountered in the work zone. TxDOT wants everyone – motorists, contractor employees and TxDOT staff – to go home safely every day.

The listed work should be completed within a few days at each location. Additional work may be added to the contract later as funding and time allow.

Jones Brothers Dirt & Paving Co. of Odessa won the project with a low bid of approximately $1.3 million.