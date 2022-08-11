Submit Release
Regions on Rise: Life Sciences Across US

Wisconsin has a variety of incentives aimed at attracting businesses, promoting startups, and encouraging mature businesses to grow.

“Apart from these financial incentives, our state has an effective and growing network of formal and informal organizations and partnerships to assist businesses in the life sciences, most notably BioForward Wisconsin,” Missy Hughes, secretary and CEO of WEDC, tells Pharma Commerce. “This incubator enables organizations to begin their important work in the first week instead of the first year, because time isn’t spent leasing, designing, and setting up the lab,” says Hughes. “Their investment funding can go into product development, not lab development. Many companies have graduated from this shared lab space to become successful second-stage companies.”

[Adapted from:  Regions on Rise: Life Sciences Across US August 11, 2022 Pharmaceutical Commerce]

