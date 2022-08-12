New Jersey: The City of Cherry Hill and Linden Proclaim Never Give Up Day
The City of Cherry Hill and Linden join community members celebrating Never Give Up Day on August 18th.
Never Give Up Day celebrates all those who prove every single day that they will never give up on their mission to give themselves and others the best possible chances to survive and thrive in life”NEWARK, NEW JERSEY, UNITED STATES, August 12, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The mayoral proclamation signals the city’s role in recognizing the impressive resilience and determination of its community. Never Give Up day is a global celebration that focuses on cultivating a mindset of determination.
— Mr Never Give Up
The global interest that Never Give Up Day generates for its annual celebration on August 18 is phenomenal. The message "Never Give Up" is needed now, more than ever to lift spirits, and give hope for a brighter tomorrow. The truth is no matter how much you try to plan and prepare for every possible outcome, life will find a way of surprising you. Never Give Up Day is about encouraging people to stay in the game long enough to exchange the pain and frustration for something much greater.
There are so many ways that small businesses, brands, influencers, artists and athletes can be a part of this global celebration day by using their platforms, talents and resources to support those around them and inspire them to never give up! This day also encourages associations, charities, the public and private sectors, schools, universities, and citizens more generally, to make this day a springboard for awareness-raising actions.
Never Give Up Day was first observed in 2019. However, it was not until 2021, that city mayors approved to proclaim August 18th as Never Give Up Day, making this day a nationwide celebration day. We believe that everyone fighting for a better future deserves to be encouraged to never give up.
Here are the cities across the US and Canada that have proclaimed August 18th as Never Give Up Day:
USA: Houston (TX), Baltimore (MD), Phoenix (AZ), Milwaukee (WI), Warren (MI), Charlotte (NC), Fort Worth (TX), Irving (TX), Fargo (ND), Grand Rapids (MI), Florence (SC), Lake Havasu City (AZ), Surprise (AZ), Reno (NV), Deland (FL), Greenville (NC), Cherry Hill (NJ), Huntington (WV), Linden (NJ), Concord (NC), Rome (GA), Loveland (CO), Springfield (OR), Corona (CA), El Mirage (AZ), Commerce City (CO), North Las Vegas (NV), Hemet (CA), Dania Beach ( FL ), Pinellas Park (FL), Pine Bluff (AR), North Lauderdale (FL), Hoffman Estates (IL), Las Cruces (NM), Durham (NC), Little Elm (TX), Petersburg (VA), Daly City (CA), St. Charles (MO), West Springfield (MA), Elizabethtown (KY), Wausaw (WI), Middletown (OH), Santa Cruz (CA), Wentzville (MO)
Canada: Brampton (ON), Surrey (BC), Burlington (ON), Strathcona County (AB), Red Deer (AB), Niagara Falls (ON), Victoria (BC), Newmarket (ON), Welland (ON), Sanich (BC), Regina (SK), Halifax (NS), Belleville (ON)
