The DSEDJ announces anti-epidemic measures for school opening

MACAU, August 12 - In order to ensure a smooth opening of the new academic year for teachers and students of tertiary education institutions and non-tertiary education schools, the Education and Youth Development Bureau (DSEDJ) has consulted professional advices from the Health Bureau and has communicated with the education sector that, if the epidemic continues to mitigate, subject to strict compliance with relevant epidemic prevention measures, tertiary education institutions and non-tertiary education schools can start school according to their plans in late August and early September respectively.

After the DSEDJ discussed with the Health Bureau, students and teaching staff of tertiary education institutions and non-tertiary education schools are required to return to their usual place of residence (Macau, Zhuhai or Zhongshan) 10 days before school starts. They must also present a negative NAT result sampled within 72 hours on the school opening day for inspection by the school. If any teacher or student fails to return to his/her usual place of residence as scheduled, the time for such individual to return to school should be appropriately postponed. The DSEDJ has provided non-tertiary education schools with relevant guidelines for class suspension due to the epidemic in the “School Operation Guide”, and the DSEDJ will continue to communicate with the education sector in recent days to confirm various specific arrangements.

The DSEDJ will continue to promote vaccination against novel coronavirus, including encouraging teachers and students of tertiary education institutions to receive booster shots, and especially strongly urges newly enrolled students who have reached the age of 3 to be vaccinated as soon as possible before the school starts. The DSEDJ and the Health Bureau will continue to carry out “Schoolchildren Vaccination Day” in August. Since vaccination takes at least two weeks for the body to develop sufficient immunity, early vaccination can protect the health and safety of children and their families. Parents can make appointments through the Health Bureau’s booking system (https://app.ssm.gov.mo/sccovidvacbook/booking).