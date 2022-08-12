MEXC Invites Existing Traders to Spot Trading API with Hyper Low Maker Fee
The leading digital asset and cryptocurrency trading platform MEXC Global introduces discounted spot trading API fee rate policySINGAPORE, SINGAPORE, August 12, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The leading digital asset and cryptocurrency trading platform MEXC Global introduces discounted spot trading API fee rate policy and a 10,000 MX token prize pool for the previous futures API users from August 1st to 31st.
The futures API users registered before August 1st are welcome to transfer to spot API trading with competitive maker and taker fee rates, and a 10,000 MX token prize pool awaits. The events are as follows.
With an ultra-high volume of high & stable TPS, strict risk control protocols, and customizable features, the exchange is dedicated to offering world-class trading API services. MEXC offers REST API and WebSocket documents for obtaining market data, managing account information, and conducting trading. This will keep helping individual and institutional traders to realize automatic trading based on our leading API trading products.
The event opens from August 1st to 31st. For event details, please stay tuned to MEXC Global for the official announcements, and follow MEXC Global at Twitter and Telegram.
About MEXC Global
Established in April 2018, MEXC Global is a digital asset trading platform with over 7 million users, which offers users one-stop services including spot, margin, leveraged ETFs, derivatives trading and staking services. The core members of the team come from international enterprises and financial companies and have extensive experience in blockchain and financial industries.
Cleo Hartman
Primeblock Ventures
