Clēnera is Selected as a Top Company in the Treasure Valley

BOISE, IDAHO, UNITED STATES, August 12, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Clēnera, the largest renewable energy company in Idaho, was recently named a Top Company in the Treasure Valley at an inaugural awards program hosted by the Idaho Business Review.

This regional survey and awards program was designed to identify, recognize, and honor outstanding places of employment in Treasure Valley, Idaho, benefiting the region’s economy, its workforce, and businesses.

To be considered for participation, companies had to fulfill the following eligibility requirements:

- Have at least 15 employees working in the Treasure Valley (Ada and Canyon Counties);

- Be a for-profit or not-for-profit business or government entity;

- Be a publicly or privately held business;

- Have a facility in the Treasure Valley region; and

- Must be in business for a minimum of one year.

Companies from across the region entered the two-part process to determine the Top Companies in the Treasure Valley. Each nominated company’s workplace policies, practices, and demographics were evaluated, making up 25% of the total evaluation. The remaining 75% of the evaluation was based on an employee survey that measured the employee experience. These combined scores determined the top companies and the final rankings.

Clēnera was recognized at the awards program, where the rankings were revealed, by company size, for the first time. Clēnera placed second among the medium sized companies.

“Receiving this award is an honor. I’m proud to work with a team that not only recognizes the unique culture that Clēnera has, but also works to maintain that culture through the Clēnera Way,” commented Adam Pishl, Co-founder and Chief Operating Officer at Clēnera. “It is because of the combined efforts of each one of our employees that we have been able to make this a great place to work.”

For more information on the Top Companies in Treasure Valley program, visit www.topcompaniesintreasurevalley.com or contact Jackie Miller at 717-323-5237.

About Clēnera

Clenera, LLC (“Clēnera”), a subsidiary of Enlight Renewable Energy, LTD (TLV: ENLT), acquires, develops, builds and manages utility-scale solar farms and energy storage facilities throughout the United States. Combining breakthrough technology with a deeply integrated team approach, Clēnera provides reliable, affordable energy systems and helps its utility partners become clean energy leaders in their communities. Clēnera has developed and constructed over 1.6 GWdc of solar projects and provides long-term management of those projects on behalf of third-party owners. The company is developing approximately 50 large-scale solar projects in various stages of development with an approximate capacity of 12 GWdc, plus 5.5 GWh of energy storage projects. Learn more at www.clenera.com.