servicePath deepens Microsoft partnership - servicePath CPQ+ now available through Microsoft AppSource
servicePath Inc. enables complex product configuration and quoting with servicePath CPQ+ for Microsoft Dynamics 365 now available through Microsoft AppSource.
TSPs and MSPs can now combine the power of servicePath CPQ+ with Microsoft Dynamics 365 to enable organizations to create and handle complex product configurations and quotes in a single interface.”TORONTO, ONTARIO, CANADA, August 18, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- servicePath Inc. is pleased to announce that servicePath CPQ+ has integrated with Microsoft Dynamics 365 and is available on Microsoft AppSource, an online cloud marketplace providing tailored line-of-business solutions to Microsoft Dynamics 365 customers. The integration enables Technology Service Providers to increase revenue, customer satisfaction, and competitiveness to more effectively grow their customer base and business.
servicePath CPQ+ is a Configure, Price, Quote (CPQ), and Revenue Lifecycle Management (RLM) platform that is specifically designed to make complex quotes simple and help organizations drive revenue productivity. Quotes that used to take days and involve multiple departments can be done in less than an hour with servicePath CPQ+. The product also reduces your risk of issuing a bad quote and losing a customer by having all the latest solution configurations and cost elements on one platform. servicePath CPQ+ also enables you to ensure maximum transparency and a fair and good governance through its Deal Dashboards.
servicePath’s CPQ + platform offers a unique solution set for Enterprise Technology Service Providers to achieve faster sales, more revenue, better margins with full financial transparency, less risk, and ultimately improved customer satisfaction and experience. For technology companies, the only constant is change. The collaboration with Microsoft allows for organizations to future-proof themselves with best-in-class technologies and stay ahead of the curve and avoid lock-in. We are honored to be included in Microsoft’s AppSource.
“Our existing customers have deep roots with Microsoft and we look forward to adding to this list with this new offering,” said Daniel Kube CEO, servicePath Inc.
Toby Bowers, General Manager, Industry, Apps & Data Marketing, Microsoft Corp. added, "Technology Service Providers and Managed Service Providers can now combine the power of servicePath CPQ+ with Microsoft Dynamics 365 to enable organizations to create and handle complex product configurations and quotes in a single interface.”
servicePath CPQ is recognized by Forrester and in Gartner’s Magic Quadrant™ For Configure, Price, and Quote Application Suites. Do not just take Gartner's word for it, check out what customers are saying about us on G2.
About servicePath
servicePath CPQ+ is the most trusted Revenue Lifecycle Management platform for enterprise technology companies. Powering billions of dollars in annual revenue for global leaders such as ATOS, DELL, DXC Technology, Ensono, NTT, and Park Place Technologies. servicePath de-risks complex deal structures through advanced governance and analytics to maximize revenue yield and reduce proposal cycle-time by as much as 90%.The no-code/low-code administration accelerates time-to-market for new products and economic models with maximum operational efficiency. servicePath seamlessly integrates with major CRM platforms, including Salesforce and Microsoft Dynamics.
