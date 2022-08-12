Private Chef Yllan Laloum is Changing the Landscape of At Home Dining

This private chef in New York is shaking things up with his Michelin Star culinary skills and curated menus that are personalized and buzzworthy.

NEW YORK CITY, NEW YORK, UNITED STATES, August 12, 2022 / EINPresswire.com / -- With our schedules being busier by the day, a movement has taken off in New York City. The rise of the private chef. Balancing your personal and professional life is the call for a healthy existence and is also much required. But after a long and tiring day, stepping out can be a challenge, when all you want to do is to be in the comfort of your home and unwind. Navigating through the overcrowded dining experiences in New York City can be quite impersonal and daunting, and certainly is the primary reason why many opt to stay at home and order in.This is where a private chef comes to your rescue. They bring the best of an outdoor dining experience to the comforts of your home. Chef Yllan Laloum is a chef extraordinaire, bringing you an inexpensive Michelin Star gastronomical journey, in the privacy of your home. Having trained at Europe’s leading culinary institute---Ferrandi--- his testimonials boast of words like ‘magical’, ‘delicious’ and ‘professional’.The biggest sell of a private chef is their ability to personalize your entire menu, curating it to incorporate dietary preferences like Kosher, vegan, gluten and dairy free, and life-threatening food allergies that many restaurants are not sensitive to. With their training and experience, you would even be able to explore a variety of global cuisines, including unheard of dishes, catered to your requirements. Chef Yllan personally sees through everything himself, including grocery shopping for the finest, high quality, ingredients to create a culinary experience to remember. Private chefs like Yllan Laloum make sure you get the complete package, right from sourcing the best ingredients, to serving, to seeing your kitchen is all cleaned up and left in impeccable condition. He also offers services of a catering staff and a floral arranger to add more layers to an already perfect setting. Hosting a private event at home promises a fuss free evening for your guests too, with an intimate setting. Plus, finding a table to be seated on and parking would definitely not be an issue.Dining outside can be quite expensive, with plenty of overheads, especially on the alcohol menu. Moreover, restaurants tend to skimp on quality while charging you exorbitantly. A private chef guarantees excellent quality, without adding the unnecessary markups, and you get to enjoy any drink at home at cost price, including indulging in a wide variety of choices from your personal bar. Chef Yllan has the option of offering the services of a sommelier, designing a wine selection based on your customized menu and personal preferences.When you hire a private chef , you can observe different techniques, simple enough to explore being your own Michelin Star level cook at home. Chef Yllan even offers private online classes for you to learn some new skills in the kitchen like a seasoned cook.About Yllan Laloum, Private Chef in New York City: Chef Yllan brings several years of experience as a Private Chef in New York City with the most discerning of clients, collaborating on both intimate and large high-profile events. He speaks both French & English and has worked in New York City, Southampton, Aspen, Los Angeles, Puerto Rico and Paris. Chef Yllan is versed in many international cuisines, specialized in French pastry, and has an extensive knowledge of cheese and wine. He currently offers his skilled services as a private chef for parties, corporate events, private lunch and dinners, brunches, intimate weddings, and contactless picnics. His locations include New York, Brooklyn, Long Island, New Jersey, Connecticut, and the Hamptons.