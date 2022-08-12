Biorational Global Market To Grow At Rate Of 14% Through 2026

Biorational Global Market Report 2022 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2022-2026

The Global Biorational Market Report by TBRC covers the biorational market drivers and restraints, market size, major players, and the impact of COVID-19.

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UK, August 12, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- According to ‘Biorational Global Market Report 2022 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2022-2026’ published by The Business Research Company, the biorational market size is expected to grow from $2.76 billion in 2021 to $3.24 billion in 2022 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 17.3%. The global biorational market size is expected to grow to $5.42 billion in 2026 at a CAGR of 13.7%. Increasing adoption of integrated pest management is driving the biorational market growth going forward.

The biorational market consists of sales of biorational products by entities (organizations, sole traders, and partnerships) that are used for crop stress management, enhanced plant physiology benefits, and root growth management. Biorationals refer to natural or synthetic compounds that effectively control insect pests and are relatively non-toxic to people with few environmental side effects.

Global Biorational Market Trends

Technological advancements have emerged as a key trend gaining popularity in the biorational market. Major companies operating in the biorationals sector are focused on introducing innovative technologies for the development of biorationals.

Global Biorational Market Segments

The global biorational market is segmented:

By Product Type: Botanicals, Semiochemicals, Others

By Formulation: Liquid, Dry

By Crop Type: Cereals and Grains, Fruits and Vegetables, Others

By Application: Agriculture, Aquaculture, Structural Pest Control, Others

By Geography: The global biorational market is segmented into North America, South America, Asia-Pacific, Eastern Europe, Western Europe, Middle East and Africa. Among these regions, North America accounts for the largest share.

Biorational Global Market Report 2022 is one of a series of new reports from The Business Research Company that provides biorational global market overviews, biorational global market analysis and forecasts market size and growth for the global biorational market, biorational industry share, biorational global market segments and geographies, biorational global market players, biorational global market leading competitor revenues, profiles and market shares. The biorational market report identifies top countries and segments for opportunities and strategies based on market trends and key competitors’ approaches.

TBRC’s Biorational Global Market Report 2022 includes information on the following:

Data Segmentations: Market Size, Global, By Region and Country, Historic and Forecast, and Growth Rates for 60 Geographies

Key Market Players: Isagro SpA, Summit Chemical Company, Gowan Company LLC, BASF SE, Suterra LLC, McLaughlin Gormley King, Marrone Bio Innovations, Biological Control Products, Russell IPM Ltd, Valent BioSciences LLC, and Sumitomo Chemical.

Regions: Asia-Pacific, China, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, USA, South America, Middle East and Africa.

Countries: Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, USA.

And so much more.

