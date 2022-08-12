Global Oncology Nutrition Market Trends, Strategies, Opportunities For 2022-2026

Oncology Nutrition Global Market Report 2022 – Market Size, Trends, And Forecast 2022-2026

The Business Research Company’s Oncology Nutrition Global Market Report 2022 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2022-2026

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UK, August 12, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- According to ‘Oncology Nutrition Global Market Report 2022 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2022-2026’ published by The Business Research Company, the oncology nutrition market size is expected to grow from $1.34 billion in 2021 to $1.51 billion in 2022 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 12.6%. The global oncology nutrition market size is expected to grow to $2.13 billion in 2026 at a CAGR of 8.9%. An increase in the prevalence of cancer is significantly contributing to the growth of the oncology nutrition market going forward.

The oncology nutrition global market consists of sales of oncology nutrition products by entities (organizations, sole traders, and partnerships) that are used to improve clinical outcomes in certain cancer types. Oncology nutrition refers to eating a healthy and balanced diet prescribed for a cancer patient. Eating the right kinds of food before, during, and after treatment can help patients feel better and stay stronger.

Global Oncology Nutrition Market Trends

Strategic partnerships have emerged as a key trend gaining popularity in the oncology nutrition market. Organizations operating in oncology nutrition are focused on strategic partnerships to meet consumer demand and reinforce their position.

Global Oncology Nutrition Market Segments

The global oncology nutrition market is segmented:

By Cancer Type: Blood Cancer, Breast Cancer, Stomach and Gastrointestinal Cancers, Liver Cancer, Pancreatic Cancer, Others

By Nutrition: Enteral Nutrition, Parenteral Nutrition

By End-Users: Hospitals, Homecare, Specialty Clinics, Others

By Geography: The global oncology nutrition market is segmented into North America, South America, Asia-Pacific, Eastern Europe, Western Europe, Middle East and Africa. Among these regions, North America accounts for the largest share.

TBRC’s Oncology Nutrition Global Market Report 2022 includes information on the following:

Data Segmentations: Market Size, Global, By Region and Country, Historic and Forecast, and Growth Rates for 60 Geographies

Key Market Players B. Braun Melsungen AG, Danone India, Abbott Laboratories, Nestle S.A., Victus, Hormel Food Corporation, Meiji Holdings, Pfizer Inc., Baxter International, Mead Johnson Nutrition Company, Fresenius Kabi AG, Braun Melsungen AG, Auris Health Inc., Aceto, and Hansen Medical.

Regions: Asia-Pacific, China, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, USA, South America, Middle East and Africa.

Countries: Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, USA.

About The Business Research Company

The Business Research Company has published over 1000 industry reports, covering over 2500 market segments and 60 geographies. The reports draw on 150,000 datasets, extensive secondary research, and exclusive insights from interviews with industry leaders. The reports are updated with a detailed analysis of the impact of COVID-19 on various markets.

