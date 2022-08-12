Strategies For Global Aquaculture Market Players In 2022-2031 Market Forecast Period

Aquaculture Global Market Report 2022: Market Size, Trends And Forecast To 2026

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UK, August 12, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- According to ‘Aquaculture Global Market Report 2022 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2022-2026’ published by The Business Research Company, the aquaculture market size is expected to grow to $50.38 billion in 2026 at a CAGR of 7.7%. According to the aquaculture market analysis, the rising demand for seafood is expected to propel the growth of the market going forward.

The aquaculture market consists of sales of aquaculture products by entities (organizations, sole traders, and partnerships) that are used as a source of food and various commercial products. Aquaculture is a type of farming that involves the breeding, raising, and harvesting of aquatic organisms such as fish, algae, shellfish, and other organisms under controlled conditions. Aquatic species are a good source of protein, vitamins, minerals, fatty acids, and essential micronutrients. This contributes to habitat restoration, agricultural production, and the creation of aquariums for threatened species.

Global Aquaculture Market Trends

Technological advancements are a key trend gaining popularity in the aquaculture market. Major companies operating in the aquaculture market are focused on developing new technological solutions to strengthen their position. For instance, in October 2019, The Commonwealth Scientific and Industrial Research Organisation (CSIRO), an Australian government agency for scientific research, has developed a tool using augmented reality (AR) that uses novel pond and animal sensor technologies, data modeling, the next generation of data interaction techniques, situational awareness and decision support for immediate understanding of key water quality parameters such as pH, dissolved oxygen, and turbidity that farmers can use while managing their ponds.

Global Aquaculture Market Segments

By Fish Type: Carps, Mollusks, Crustaceans, Mackerel, Sea Bream, Others

By Environment: Marine Water, Fresh Water, Brackish Water

By Rearing Product Type: Equipment, Chemicals, Pharmaceuticals, Fertilizers

By Species: Aquatic Animals, Aquatic Plants

By Distribution Channel: Traditional Retail, Supermarkets and Hypermarkets, Specialized Retailers, Online Stores, Others

By Geography: The global aquaculture market segmentation is divided into North America, South America, Asia-Pacific, Eastern Europe, Western Europe, Middle East and Africa. Among these regions, North America accounts for the largest share.

Aquaculture Global Market Report 2022 is one of a series of new reports from The Business Research Company that provides aquaculture global market overviews, analyzes and forecasts market size and growth for the global aquaculture market, aquaculture global market share, aquaculture market segments and geographies, aquaculture global market players, aquaculture market leading competitor revenues, profiles and market shares. The aquaculture market report identifies top countries and segments for opportunities and strategies based on market trends and key competitors’ approaches.

TBRC’s Aquaculture Global Market Report 2022 includes information on the following:

Data Segmentations: Market Size, Global, By Region and Country, Historic and Forecast, and Growth Rates for 60 Geographies

Key Market Players: Aquaculture Equipment Ltd., Luxsol, FREA Solutions, Mowi ASA, SalMar ASA, Norway Royal Salmon ASA, Multiexport Foods SA, Bakkafrost, Tongwei Group, Surapon Foods Public Company Limited, Grupo Farallon Aquaculture, Leroy Seafood, Nireus Aquaculture S.A, and Selonda Aquaculture S.A.

Regions: Asia-Pacific, China, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, USA, South America, Middle East and Africa.

Countries: Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, USA.

And so much more.

