Global Field Device Management Market Size And Market Growth Opportunities

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UK, August 12, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- According to ‘Field Device Management Global Market Report 2022 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2022-2026’ published by The Business Research Company, the field device management market size is expected to grow from $1.85 billion in 2021 to $2.03 billion in 2022 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 9.4%. The global field device management market size is expected to grow to $2.67 billion in 2026 at a CAGR of 7.1%. Increasing smart factories are expected to propel the field device management market growth going forward.

The field device management market consists of sales of field device management services by entities (organizations, sole traders, and partnerships) that are used as a configuration tool for smart field devices and a maintenance tool for diagnostics and troubleshooting applications. Field device management refers to an important function of the operating system. Field device management is responsible for managing all the hardware devices of the computer system and also includes the management of the storage devices as well as the management of all the input and output devices of the computer system.

Global Field Device Management Market Trends

Strategic partnerships have emerged as a key trend gaining popularity in the field device management market. Major companies operating in the field device management sector are looking for partnerships to strengthen their position in the market.

Global Field Device Management Market Segments

The global field device management market is segmented:

By Offering: Hardware, Software

By Protocols: Foundation Fieldbus and HART, Profibus, Profinet, Modbus TCP/IP, Ethernet or IP, Others

By Deployment Type Outlook: On-Premises, Cloud

By Industry: Process Industries, Discrete Industries

By Geography: The global field device management market is segmented into North America, South America, Asia-Pacific, Eastern Europe, Western Europe, Middle East and Africa. Among these regions, North America accounts for the largest share.

Field Device Management Global Market Report 2022 is one of a series of new reports from The Business Research Company that provides field device management market outlook, analyzes and forecasts market size and growth for the global field device management global market, field device management global market share, field device management global market segments and geographies, field device management industry trends, field device management global market players, field device management global market leading competitor revenues, profiles and market shares. The field device management market report identifies top countries and segments for opportunities and strategies based on market trends and key competitors’ approaches.

TBRC’s Field Device Management Global Market Report 2022 includes information on the following:

Data Segmentations: Market Size, Global, By Region and Country, Historic and Forecast, and Growth Rates for 60 Geographies

Key Market Players: Honeywell International Inc., Siemens AG, Mitsubishi Electric Corporation, Rockwell Automation Inc., Schneider Electric SE, Endress+Hauser, FANUC, Festo Inc., Azbil Corporation, Hamilton Company, Phoenix Contact, Weidmuller Interface GmbH & Co. KG, and Hach Company.

Regions: Asia-Pacific, China, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, USA, South America, Middle East and Africa.

Countries: Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, USA.

