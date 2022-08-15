Global 3D Animation Market Drivers, Trends And Restraints For 2022-2031

3D Animation Global Market Report 2022 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2022-2026

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UK, August 15, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- As per The Business Research Company's "3D Animation Global Market Report 2022”, the 3D animation market size is expected to grow from $18.66 billion in 2021 to $20.93 billion in 2022 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 12.2%. The global 3D animation market share is expected to grow to $32.71 billion in 2026 at a CAGR of 11.8%. According to the 3D animation market overview, the growing adoption of visual effects technology in movies as well as in the media and entertainment sectors across the globe is contributing to the growth of the market.

Key Trends In The 3D Animation Market

The adoption of cloud technology by animation content creators is propelling the market forward and shaping the 3D animation market outlook. The animation industry benefits from cloud services, which provide on-demand and scalable computing resources. The utilization of cloud-based animation services is simple, straightforward, and offers computational power. For instance, ESDIP Animation Studio chose SimpleCloud for its virtual desktop solution, which enables remote collaboration on projects demanding robust parallel processing and brings artists from all over the world together to carry out its animation short film, Blue & Malone Impossible Cases.

Overview Of The 3D Animation Market

The 3D animation market consists of sales of 3D animation products by entities (organizations, sole traders, and partnerships) that refer to the practice of arranging objects and characters in three-dimensional space and manipulating them to give the illusion of motion, which is known as 3D animation. Computer animation is a two-dimensional moving picture that displays three dimensions using three-dimensional computer graphics in a digital environment. Real-world artifacts can also be scanned and used as blueprints for 3D animated things. 3D animation is employed in a variety of industries, including gaming and medicine, and is widely used for presentations and marketing in all industries.

3D Animation Global Market Report 2022 from TBRC covers the following information:

Market Size Data

• Forecast period: Historical and Future

• By region: Asia-Pacific, China, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, USA, South America, Middle East and Africa.

• By countries: Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, USA.

Market Segmentation

• By Deployment Mode: On-Premise, Cloud

• By Technique Type: 3D Modelling, Motion Graphics, 3D Rendering, Visual Effects

• By Service: Consulting, Support and Maintenance, Integration and Deployment, Education and Training

• By End-Use: Media and Entertainment, Architecture and Construction, Education and Academics, Manufacturing, Healthcare and Life Sciences, Government and Defense, Others

• By Geography: The global 3D animation market report is segmented into North America, South America, Asia-Pacific, Eastern Europe, Western Europe, Middle East and Africa. Among these regions, North America holds the largest share in the market.

Major market players such as Adobe Systems, Autodesk, Corel Corporation, Maxon Computer, Newtek Inc., Pixologic Inc., Sidefx Software, NVIDIA Corporation, and The Foundry Visionmongers Ltd., Zco Corporation, Sony Corporation, Electric Image, and Smith Micro Software.

3D Animation Global Market Report 2022 is one of The Business Research Company's comprehensive reports that provides an overview of 3D animation global market. The market report analyzes 3D animation global market size, 3D animation global market growth drivers, 3D animation global market segments, 3D animation global market major players, 3D animation market growth across geographies, and 3D animation market competitors' revenues and market positioning.

