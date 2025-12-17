Blanket Market Projected to Grow to $10.36 Billion by 2029

The Business Research Company

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, December 17, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The blanket market has been steadily expanding as consumers increasingly seek comfort and style in their living spaces. This market's growth is influenced by changing preferences, technological innovations, and rising demand across various regions. Let’s explore the market size, key growth drivers, leading regional players, and the trends shaping the future of the blanket industry.

Market Size and Projected Growth in the Blanket Market

The blanket market growth has shown consistent growth over recent years, with its value expected to increase from $8.14 billion in 2024 to $8.54 billion in 2025, reflecting a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 4.9%. This upward trajectory has been driven by factors such as the rising popularity of weighted blankets, the surge in online retail sales, greater demand for luxury and premium blankets, and the overall expansion of e-commerce platforms.

Looking ahead, the market is projected to continue its steady rise, reaching an estimated $10.36 billion by 2029 with a CAGR of 5.0%. The forecast period’s growth will be supported by heightened awareness of eco-friendly products, increasing global demand for decorative blankets, a growing preference for comfort, rising interest in personalized options, and accelerating urbanization. Key trends expected to influence the market during this time include technological advancements, smart technology integration, the use of sustainable materials and packaging, as well as the popularity of travel-friendly blankets.

Understanding the Blanket Market and Its Applications

Blankets serve as multifunctional textile products that provide warmth, comfort, and aesthetic appeal in both residential and commercial environments. They come in a wide range of materials, sizes, and styles, making them adaptable for various uses. Common settings for blanket use include homes, healthcare facilities, and other commercial spaces where comfort is a priority.

How Hospitality Industry Growth Supports Blanket Market Expansion

The growing hospitality sector is a significant factor propelling the blanket market forward. This industry, which offers lodging, food and beverage services, entertainment, and recreational activities for travelers and guests, has been expanding due to increased global travel, higher disposable incomes, and a rising demand for unique accommodations. Within hotels, blankets play an important role in providing warmth and comfort to guests, enhancing their overall experience and making rooms feel cozy and welcoming. For example, in January 2023, the American Hotel and Lodging Association reported that hotel occupancy rates in the US had risen sharply to 62.7%, marking a 9% improvement from 2021, with expectations to reach 63.8% later in 2023. This expansion in hospitality helps drive demand for blankets.

Regional Market Overview in the Blanket Industry

In 2024, North America held the largest share of the blanket market, showcasing its strong presence in this sector. Meanwhile, Asia-Pacific is anticipated to register the fastest growth during the forecast period. The blanket market report also provides insights into other key regions, including Western Europe, Eastern Europe, South America, the Middle East, and Africa, giving a comprehensive view of the global market landscape.

