Police investigates rape incident in Makira Ulawa

Officers of the Royal Solomon Islands Police Force (RSIPF) at Kirakira, Makia-Ulawa Province, are investigating a rape incident that occurs at West Makira on 26 July 2022.

RSIPF Commissioner Mr Mostyn said the incident happens at a village in West Makira which involved a male person, in his 40s, who allegedly had sexual intercourse with two girls aged 10 and 11 without their consent.

Commissioner said the matter was reported to the police and his officers responded to the report and arrested the suspect.

Mr Mangau said they have charged the suspect with one count of rape contrary to section 136 and two accounts of indecent assault contrary to section 139 of the penal code.

The suspect is now remanded at Kirakira Correctional Centre as police investigation into the matter continues. He (suspect) will appear in Court on 18 August 2022, Commissioner Mangau said.

Mr Mangau describing the act as “evil and barbaric” given the suspect deliberately neglected his duty as an adult to protect female children against acts of sexual molestation

He appealed to parents and guidance to protect their children at all times as many similar characters are within the communities.

Police encouraged those who have information regarding the matter to call in at the Kirakira Police Station or call 50266 and 50299 and provide information that would be vital to their investigation.

-RSIPF Press