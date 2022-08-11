Submit Release
News Search

There were 818 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 218,994 in the last 365 days.

Police investigates rape incident in Makira Ulawa

Police investigates rape incident in Makira Ulawa

 

Officers of the Royal Solomon Islands Police Force (RSIPF) at Kirakira, Makia-Ulawa Province, are investigating a rape incident that occurs at West Makira on 26 July 2022.

RSIPF Commissioner Mr Mostyn said the incident happens at a village in West Makira which involved a male person, in his 40s, who allegedly had sexual intercourse with two girls aged 10 and 11 without their consent.

Commissioner said the matter was reported to the police and his officers responded to the report and arrested the suspect.

Mr Mangau said they have charged the suspect with one count of rape contrary to section 136 and two accounts of indecent assault contrary to section 139 of the penal code.

The suspect is now remanded at Kirakira Correctional Centre as police investigation into the matter continues. He (suspect) will appear in Court on 18 August 2022, Commissioner Mangau said.

Mr Mangau describing the act as “evil and barbaric” given the suspect deliberately neglected his duty as an adult to protect female children against acts of sexual molestation

He appealed to parents and guidance to protect their children at all times as many similar characters are within the communities.

Police encouraged those who have information regarding the matter to call in at the Kirakira Police Station or call 50266 and 50299 and provide information that would be vital to their investigation.

-RSIPF Press

You just read:

Police investigates rape incident in Makira Ulawa

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.