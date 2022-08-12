Business Plan Essentials - A practical guide for businesses as well as nonprofits and project developments

Business Plan Essentials You Always Wanted To Know covers all the necessary concepts for creating a pragmatic business plan Logo of Vibrant Publishers, a book with rays of light unfurling inside Books similar to Business Plan Essentials

This book goes a step ahead of the competition by demonstrating sample business plans for different types of businesses.

A particularly useful tool is the book’s demonstration of business plans for specific situations, such as the service sector, the manufacturing sector, and the nonprofit sector” — Kurt Stanberry, Professor of Business Law, University of Houston Downtown

BROOMFIELD, CO, UNITED STATES, August 12, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The book, “Business Plan Essentials You Always Wanted To Know” (Business Plan Essentials) by Vibrant Publishers teaches new and existing entrepreneurs to write an effective and pragmatic business plans and also provides business plans for different organizations like nonprofits, project developments, small service businesses, and manufacturing businesses. This book releases today!



New, as well as experienced entrepreneurs, require a blueprint to make their business efficient, promote their products or services, and expand their ventures. This blueprint is called a business plan. Business Plan Essentials facilitates comprehensive and straightforward guidance for writing an effective and detailed business plan.

"Business Plan Essentials is a valuable resource for multiple audiences ranging from college students to entrepreneurial startup founders to current small business operators who want to expand their business. Using easy-to-understand terminology, the book covers the basic concepts of conducting the research necessary to create a comprehensive business plan and then explains how to write and edit the plan that will help a business accomplish its objectives. A particularly useful tool is the book’s demonstration of business plans for specific situations, such as the service sector, the manufacturing sector, and the nonprofit sector. The book successfully navigates the tricky balance of being comprehensive without overloading the reader,” says Kurt Stanberry, Professor of Business Law, University of Houston Downtown.

Business Plan Essentials is filled with tips and strategies for understanding and managing the financials of a business/organization, preparing a sound budget, forecasting sales, performing a SWOT Analysis of the business and the market, and writing and editing an effective business plan.

Dr. AnnaMaria Bliven, the author of Business Plan Essentials says that “I wrote this book as a guide for students and entrepreneurs to learn the foundations of a business and avoid the problems that I faced as an entrepreneur.”

This book is not only made for entrepreneurs but also for undergraduates and graduates who want to understand the workings of a business and start a venture of their own.

Other Management Books in the Self-Learning Management Series

Business Plan Essentials is part of Vibrant Publishers’ Self-Learning Management Series. This series is designed to address every aspect of business and help students, new managers, career switchers, and entrepreneurs learn essential management lessons. Each book contains fundamentals, important concepts, and standard and well-known principles as well as practical ways of application of the subject matter, in a compact format that is very easy to interpret.

About Vibrant Publishers

Vibrant Publishers is a Colorado-based book publishing house that started its operations in 2011 and focuses on publishing high-quality books for entrepreneurs, IT professionals, management professionals, and graduate students. Vibrant Publishers has redefined the way in which rich content can be made available to today's fast-paced generation. This new generation's need-to-know-now attitude and a highly competitive business environment have triggered this series of books that have ‘just the essential information’. Vibrant Publishers is committed to publishing books that are content-rich, concise, and approachable, enabling more people to read and benefit from them.

Title: Business Plan Essentials You Always Wanted To Know

Publisher: Vibrant Publishers

Paperback ISBN: 9781636511214 | Hardback ISBN: 9781636511238 | EBook ISBN: 9781636511221

