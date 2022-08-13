“We're honored to include Eyrn Brydon and her company into our BoLAA family.” ~Aurora DeRose

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, August 13, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Eryn Brydon, gifted underwater photographer, wins Best of Los Angeles Award - “Best Underwater Photographer - 2022”, according to Aurora DeRose, award coordinator for the Best of Los Angeles Award community.

The “Best of Los Angeles Award” community was formed eight years ago and consists of over 7,600 professional members living and working in Southern California. It celebrates the best people, places, and things in Los Angeles with the slogan “No Ads. No B.S. Only the Best.”

“The mission of the community is to celebrate the best of Los Angeles, and allow its community members to connect with other members who share the highest standards of quality and integrity,” expresses DeRose. "We're honored to include Eryn Brydon and her company into our BoLAA family."

Eryn Brydon is a creative underwater photographer and graduate of the Brooks Institute. She specializes in commercial and commissioned fine art portraiture. Besides being a photographer, Eryn is also a certified diver and educator.

Eryn has a deep passion for the ocean and photography. Her work focuses on the connections that humans foster with the ocean and that the ocean fosters with us. Her skill allows her to capture moments underwater that reflect and reveal each person’s unique self in a different and exciting way.

Some of Eryn’s creative feats include OceanINK Studios and The Catalina Experience. OceanINK Studios is Eryn’s unique portrait studio, and the Catalina Experience is an underwater photographic experience that happens in the waters off Catalina Island during the summer months.

Besides underwater photography, she also offers above water photography and portraits. Eryn’s creative services, are located in Los Angeles, California.