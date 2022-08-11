REMARKS BY THE PRIME MINISTER HON. FIAME NAOMI MATAAFA ON THE OCCASION OF A RECEPTION HOSTED BY H.E. MR. THOMAS STEWART UDALL U.S. AMBASSADOR (VAILIMA, 12th August, 2022)

SAMOA, August 11 - Lau Afioga, Tuimalealiifano Vaaletoa Sualauvi II and Masiofo

Deputy Prime Minister, Ministers of Cabinet,

Your Excellency, Ambassador Thomas Udall and Mrs Jill Udall

The Chief Justice and Members of the Judiciary,

Speaker and Members of Parliament

Members of the Diplomatic Corps,

Guests, Ladies and Gentlemen

Your Excellency,

I am pleased to attend this reception on your first official visit to Samoa since the virtual presentation of your credentials to the Head of State earlier in February this year. I extend to you and your wife Jill a warm welcome as you are among our first guests to arrive soon after we had reopened our borders on August 1. It has been 2 long years of self-isolation from the rest of the world.

Samoa and the United States of America established diplomatic relations in 1971. Since then, our relationship has progressed from strength to strength through historical and cultural connections, the strong people to people ties, and our shared beliefs and values for national sovereignty, respect for human rights, the rule of law, peace and security, and equal opportunities.

Excellency, last Friday I had received the visit of the Deputy Secretary of State, Wendy Sherman and we had productive discussions on matters pertaining to Samoa’s development priorities as well as the United States’ continued commitment to the Pacific region.

The United States and Samoa have meaningful cooperation in the areas of health, education, environment, EEZ security and Fisheries, and importantly, the US Peace Corps flagship programme. We welcome the announcement by Vice President Harris at the PIF Leaders meeting last month to bring back the Peace Corps to the Pacific. The continuation of the Office of the Peace Corps here in Apia during the lockdowns speaks of itrs presence and assurance that the Peace Corps will soon return. We look forward to welcoming back the Peace Corps volunteers.

Samoa acknowledges the United States’ return to the Paris Agreement and support for multilateralism. The United States’ role in combating the issues of Climate Change in both the International and regional settings; holds significance for Samoa and our Pacific Island neighbours as the devastating effects of climate change continue to threaten our existence and livelihoods.

Excellency,

Samoa recognizes the crucial role of collective cooperation within the international community in particular the immense contribution of the United States to the international COVID-19 response in combating the COVID-19 pandemic through the COVAX facility. Your support alongside our other development partners have ensured that we have a solid foundation upon which our decision to re-open our borders was based.

Likewise, the proposed increased assistance under the US Fisheries Treaty is welcomed by the Pacific countries whose livelihoods are derived from the bounty of the oceanic continent we live in.

Your Excellency,

I am confident you will enhance and progress the cooperation between our two countries to address our priorities and that the excellent relations between our two countries will continue to prosper during your term as Ambassador of the United States to Samoa. May we continue to work alongside each other in the pursuit of a promising and sustainable future for Samoa and the Pacific.

I hope that during your short visit, you and your good lady will have the opportunity to see and enjoy the sights of our beautiful Samoa.

I would like to propose a toast, “To the growing friendship and cooperation between Samoa and the United States… Ia Manuia!”

Soifua