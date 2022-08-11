Submit Release
Some Things Need Explaining

TEXAS, August 11 - Introducing a video series by Fiscal Notes explaining big topics in today's economy.

We take big topics in today’s economy, strip away most of the technical terms and have a little bit of fun, while still providing the same in-depth knowledge you expect.

Economic topics simplified.

With all the chatter about recessions, it can be easy to forget the economy experienced a short recession not that long ago. It was one of the first turns in an economy that since has been anything but usual. In the first three episodes of our video series, see why experts use an alphabet soup of sorts to gain insight into recoveries, hear what our favorite unemployment rate is really saying and count down three reasons why it seems everything is going out of stock.

