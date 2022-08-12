Tidewater Golf Club Named South Carolina Golf Course of the Year

The crystal award for Tidewater Golf Club winning South Carolina Golf Course of the Year Tidewater Golf Club logo. North Myrtle Beach golf course 12 and 13 hole at Tidewater Golf Club

NORTH MYRTLE BEACH, SOUTH CAROLINA, USA, August 12, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Tidewater Golf Club, one of Myrtle Beach’s most acclaimed designs, has been named South Carolina’s Golf Course of the Year by the South Carolina Golf Course Owners Association.

The SCGCOA evaluated Golf Course of the Year nominees on four criteria: exceptional quality of the golf course, exceptional quality of the ownership and management, outstanding contribution to the community, and significant contribution to the game

The Palmetto State is home to more than 350 courses and golf generates approximately $3 billion in economic impact, highlighting the game’s importance throughout the state. Tidewater became eligible to win state honors after being named the Myrtle Beach Area Golf Course Owners Association Course of the Year.

“It’s incredibly exciting and humbling to be named South Carolina’s Golf Course of the Year,” Tidewater general manager Chris Cooper said. “There are so many great courses throughout the state and being honored by the Golf Course Owners Association - the people who have their finger on the pulse of the industry - makes the award even more significant. At Tidewater, our goal is to provide every player with an experience that leaves them looking forward to their next trip to the course, and the award is a validation of that effort.

“This honor is also a testament to our owner, Mr. William Cassels, who provides us the resources to ensure Tidewater delivers on its promise, and our entire staff, all of whom work tirelessly to exceed the expectations of golfers.”

By virtue of winning South Carolina Golf Course of the Year honors, Tidewater advances to compete for the National Golf Course Owners Association’s National Course of the Year award. The National Course of the Year award winner will be announced at the annual Golf Business Conference, which will be held January 23-25 in Orlando, Florida.

The four holes that play along Cherry Grove - 3, 4, 12, 13 - are breathtaking, but the layout’s inland holes, a memorable collection of challenges that test every aspect of a player’s game, are essential to the experience as well.

Tidewater’s scenery, combined with its commitment to customer service, course conditions, and charity, helped propel it to the award. Another vital component of Tidewater’s success is the continuity of its staff. The course employs 37 people, 20 of whom have worked there for at least seven years.

Tidewater has been ranked among the nation’s top 100 public courses and is consistently listed among South Carolina’s premier golf layouts. With nine holes that play along the Intracoastal Waterway or Cherry Grove Inlet, the course’s beauty is unforgettable.