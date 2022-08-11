Governor urges Mora and San Miguel county residents with wildfire-related flood debris to apply for Full Service Debris Removal Program 

Flood-related debris removal now eligible to property owners in Mora and San Miguel Counties under Full Service Debris Removal Program

SAN MIGUEL & MORA COUNTIES – Following Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham’s announcement on July 28 that the Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) has granted her request to include flooding impacts in New Mexico’s disaster declaration for counties affected by wildfires, the Full Service Debris Program is now accepting Right of Entry applications that include wildfire debris that enters property due to flooding. Debris must be a result of flooding, wind, or fire damage related to the Hermit’s Peak/Calf Canyon Fire.

“The county is grateful for the inclusion of the flood debris in this disaster declaration and for the governor’s efforts to secure it,” said San Miguel County Manager Joy Ansley. “Our community has suffered tremendous losses through these disasters, and they deserve to be supported in every possible way at the local, state and federal levels.”

The inclusion of flooding impacts in the state’s federal disaster declaration enables qualifying New Mexicans who have suffered damages or losses due to flooding, mudflows, and debris flows in wildfire burn scars to receive assistance from FEMA. Those who have already registered for FEMA assistance due to wildfire losses do not need to re-register and will be contacted by FEMA to request additional information about flooding impacts.

The Full Service Debris Program allows wildfire debris on residential properties in Mora and San Miguel Counties to be collected, safely removed, and properly disposed of by the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency and the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers with no out-of-pocket costs to property owners.

If you are a property owner who has fire or flood-related debris on your property, submit a Right of Entry application as soon as possible. Those who have already submitted an application do not have to resubmit for flood debris. Additional forms are available at county government offices in Mora and San Miguel Counties and on the Department of Homeland Security and Emergency Management Wildfire website.

If you are a property owner who has suffered flood damage to your home or property, apply to FEMA at https://www.disasterassistance.gov/ as soon as possible. If you already applied for fire assistance and are now experiencing post-fire flooding damages, you need to update your pre-existing FEMA application.