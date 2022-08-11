Eartha Kitt Biopic Signs Kenan’s Dani Lane To Play Young Eartha Kitt

Dani Lane will star as Eartha Mae in the upcoming biopic Eartha Kitt C'est Si Bon Logo of the IIPG - International Indepednent Producers Guild Inc.

Feature Film Biopic Releases Mid-2023

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA, USA, August 11, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Eartha Kitt will return to the screen in mid 2023, in a feature-length dramatic biopic titled Eartha Kitt C’est Si Bon, produced and directed by Shadow Dragu-Mihai. Among the name cast will be Kenan's Dani Lane in the role of Eartha Mae.

Eartha kitt, the legend of stage and screen was Catwoman in the 1960s Batman television series. She is the inspiration and voice of Yzma in Disney's Emperor's New Groove franchise, still popular among audiences today. Her original 1953 recording of Santa Baby is still played, and has inspired countless covers. Her life took her from childhood work on the plantations of South Carolina to struggle on the streets of Harlem, and to the heights of global stardom. Her professional career spanned more than six decades.

Eartha Kitt was an outspoken activist for civil rights at home and across the world. But hers was also a message about taking personal responsibility and personal action. It was a rule she lived by. Her attitude nearly destroyed her career overnight when, at a White House luncheon in 1968, she spoke out against the Vietnam war. Her statement resonated with people across the nation, especially mothers. In response, LBJ’s White House directed the FBI and CIA to destroy Eartha's career, which they proceeded to do. Eartha was seldom able to perform in her own country until she returned in 1978 to star in the Broadway stage show Timbuktu! American audiences still remembered her, for which she was grateful.

Eartha Kitt C’est Si Bon spends significant time with Eartha Mae, who appears throughout the film, and finding the right talent has not been easy. "Eartha Mae is a challenging role for any actor, especially a young one,” says Director Shadow Dragu-Mihai, "I honestly thought we would never find a young actor with the natural talent and mature capabilities required. Then I saw Dani Lane work on the set of Kenan, and I realized I had found Eartha Mae."

Dani Lane stars alongside other name talent in the film. But who is playing the title role of Eartha Kitt? "We're keeping that under wraps for now. People may be surprised, but everyone will be happy when they see the film," says the director. Production will announce the names of title and lead cast in future updates. Eartha Kitt C’est Si Bon will release in mid 2023, date TBA. Official website is earthakittmovie.com. Press and media inquiries should be made to Producer Leigh Ariana Trifari at leightrifari@earthakittmovie.com.