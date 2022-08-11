TAIWAN, August 11 - President Tsai receives credentials from new Paraguay Ambassador Carlos Fleitas

On the morning of August 11, President Tsai Ing-wen received the credentials of new Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of the Republic of Paraguay to the Republic of China (Taiwan) Carlos José Fleitas Rodríguez and welcomed him to his new post. Saying that democratic partners must strengthen cooperation and come together to defend our values and way of life in order to counter the continued global expansion of authoritarianism, President Tsai expressed hope to deepen bilateral ties and create new opportunities for bilateral exchanges, cooperation, and trade.

President Tsai opened her remarks by offering a warm welcome to Ambassador Fleitas on behalf of the people of Taiwan as he takes up his new post. The president noted that this year, on the memorable occasion of the 65th anniversary of official diplomatic relations between the Republic of China (Taiwan) and Paraguay, Ambassador Fleitas received support from President Mario Abdo Benítez and across parties in the Chamber of Senators to become the new ambassador of Paraguay to Taiwan, reflecting the importance that the Paraguayan government places on Taiwan.

Describing Ambassador Fleitas as a professional diplomat with a deep academic background and a wealth of experience, President Tsai pointed out that he also shares longstanding ties with Taiwan, having been posted to Taiwan twice before and having obtained an advanced degree here. She added that the ambassador is very knowledgeable about both Latin America and Asia-Pacific affairs.

Stating that Taiwan and Paraguay are like-minded allies that share the values of freedom and democracy, President Tsai observed that our countries' many years of bilateral cooperation have produced achievements across a range of fields, and noted that we are jointly promoting the Taiwan-Paraguay Polytechnic University project to train more technical talent.

President Tsai said that Taiwan and Paraguay are very close trade partners, pointing out that since our bilateral economic cooperation agreement came into effect, bilateral trade has accelerated, with Taiwanese imports of premium beef from Paraguay setting a record high of 29,000 tons last year.

President Tsai expressed hope that Ambassador Fleitas will continue to deepen bilateral ties and create new opportunities for bilateral exchanges, cooperation, and trade. The president also asked Ambassador Fleitas to convey thanks to President Abdo and the government of Paraguay for speaking out on our behalf at many important international events in staunch support of Taiwan.

President Tsai said that at this time, to counter the continued global expansion of authoritarianism, democratic partners must strengthen cooperation and come together to jointly defend the values we believe in and our way of life. President Tsai concluded her remarks by once again welcoming Ambassador Fleitas and wishing him a smooth and fruitful stay in Taiwan.

Ambassador Fleitas then delivered remarks, noting that Taiwan and Paraguay enjoy a close friendship and an uninterrupted formal diplomatic alliance which has grown ever stronger over the past 65 years, giving him an even greater sense of responsibility at being appointed ambassador to Taiwan.

Ambassador Fleitas pointed out that, while both Taiwan and Paraguay love peace, we have not shied away from conflict at difficult moments in our history in order to safeguard our nations' futures, with our peoples having demonstrated incomparable bravery and patriotism. He further stated that the preservation of human rights and the fundamental values of freedom, equality, justice, and the rule of law comprise the unshakeable foundation of our countries' governments as well as the common ideals that shore up and strengthen our bilateral relationship.

Mentioning that Paraguay has spoken out at various international events in support of the Republic of China (Taiwan), Ambassador Fleitas expressed hope that Taiwan can become a member of the international system, having made important achievements and contributions in various fields, which serve as valuable tools to support the development of humankind and overcome difficulties such as the global pandemic and other health challenges.

Noting that our two countries are highly complementary in economic development, Ambassador Fleitas said that Paraguay's abundant natural resources, optimal geographic location, and judicial protections all make it an ideal investment destination for Taiwanese businesses as well as a springboard for them to expand into the South American market. The ambassador also thanked Taiwan for its assistance and cooperation in the Taiwan-Paraguay Polytechnic University project, an important joint program which has laid a foundation for Paraguay's technological development and a brighter future.

Ambassador Fleitas expressed hope that, by building on the existing foundation of our countries' firm ties, we can continue to advance economic and technical cooperation while increasing bilateral trade. The ambassador added that, while Taiwan and Paraguay may be geographically distant, our shared pursuit of economic prosperity, justice across society, democracy, freedom, and the welfare of our peoples has closely linked our two countries together.

Secretary-General to the President David T. Lee (李大維) and Foreign Minister Joseph Wu (吳釗燮) were also in attendance at the event.