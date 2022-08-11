4th Judicial District Nominating Commission renews call for nominees for ...

TOPEKA—The 4th Judicial District Nominating Commission renewed the call for nominations to fill a new district magistrate judge position in Coffey County.



The new district magistrate judge position was among several certified by Supreme Court Administrative Order 2022-JA-020 after the Kansas Legislature passed and the governor signed 2022 House Substitute for Substitute for Senate Bill No. 267 to fund them. The annual salary for a district magistrate judge position is $76,601.



The 4th Judicial District is composed of Anderson, Coffey, Franklin, and Osage counties.

Justice Eric S. Rosen, the Supreme Court departmental justice responsible for the 4th Judicial District, said individuals can apply or be nominated, but nominations must come on a nomination form and include the nominee's signature.



Eligibility requirements



A nominee for district magistrate judge must be:

a resident of Coffey County at the time of taking office and while holding office;



a graduate of a high school, a secondary school, or the equivalent; and



either a lawyer admitted to practice in Kansas or able to pass an examination to become certified within 18 months.

Nomination process



Nominations must be accompanied by a nomination form available from the clerk of the district court in Anderson, Coffey, Franklin, and Osage counties, clerk of the appellate courts in the Kansas Judicial Center in Topeka, or online at www.kscourts.org/Judges/Become-a-Judge.



Candidates who previously submitted a completed application for the new district magistrate judge position are still under consideration and do not need to apply.



Nominations must be submitted by paper copy. The deadline to submit a nomination with supporting documents is noon Thursday, August 25. No documents will be accepted digitally or by fax.



Paper submissions require one original and nine copies of the completed nomination form, a like number of supporting documents, and one executed release form, sent to:



John Boyd, secretary

4th Judicial District Nominating Commission

101 W. 2nd Street

Ottawa, KS 66067

Public interviews



The nominating commission will convene to interview nominees at 9 a.m. Tuesday, September 20, with interviews starting at 9:30 a.m. Interviews will be in Coffey County and are open to the public.



Accommodation

Any person with a disability who requires accommodation to access the nominating commission meeting should notify the judicial branch ADA coordinator as early as possible:



ADA Coordinator

ADA@kscourts.org

785-296-2256

TTY at 711

Term of office



After serving one year in office, a new judge must stand for a retention vote in the next general election to remain in the position. If retained, the incumbent will serve a four-year term.



Nominating commission



The 4th Judicial District Nominating Commission consists of Justice Eric S. Rosen as the nonvoting chair; Craig Cole, Garnett; Anthony Mersman, Greeley; Phyllis Gardner and Janet Walsh, Lyndon; Ianne Dickinson and Forrest Lowry, Ottawa; John Boyd, Pomona; and Timothy Johnson, Waverly.