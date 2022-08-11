NOW HIRING: Human Resources Analyst 2, Systems Administrator-Intermediate

The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation seeks interested and qualified candidates for the following open positions.

HR ANALYST 2

Help support and champion the TBI’s unique mission by assisting our employees, across Tennessee, with key HR functions, such as time, leave, FMLA, workers’ compensation, and performance management. Creativity and attention to detail are both a must, as is a can-do, team-focused attitude.

Human Resources Unit

TBI Headquarters

1 Vacancy

Monthly Salary: $3,053 -$4,885

Job Duties: Serves as the Agency Time and Labor Administrator. This role includes auditing time and labor reports; processing special overtime projects related to time and labor; processing all requests for special leave, to include but not limited to FMLA, Sick Leave Bank, and military leave; processing resignations, retirements, and separations; preparing requests for supplemental pay; will serve as an alternate Agency Benefits Coordinator and an alternate Performance Management Coordinator.

Minimum Qualifications: Education and Experience: Graduation from an accredited college or university with a bachelor’s degree and experience equivalent to one year of professional human resources work. Substitution of Experience for Education: Qualifying fulltime professional or paraprofessional human resources experience may be substituted for the required education on a year-for-year basis, to a maximum of four years. Substitution of Education for Experience: Additional graduate coursework in human resources or other related acceptable fields may be substituted for the required experience, on a year-for-year basis, to a maximum of one year. OR One year of professional general human resources experience with the State of Tennessee.

For Additional Information Contact: TBI Human Resources Unit at TBI.HR@tn.gov.

To Apply: Please visit the Tennessee Department of Human Resources website at www.tn.gov/hr. Apply on job opening 35415. This position will be posted on August 11, 2022 – August 24, 2022 for ten business days.

SYSTEMS ADMINISTRATOR-INTERMEDIATE

TBI is searching for a conscientious and team-minded System Administrator-Intermediate to join our team, based at our Headquarters in Nashville.

The right candidate will put his or her skillset and collaborative spirit to work to support our statewide team by providing and supporting the technology and tools they rely on every day. This team member will also help support the TBI’s IT infrastructure, keep our systems secure, troubleshoot technical issues, as well as learn and teach new technologies, all in support of our mission: “That guilt shall not escape, nor innocence suffer.”

Technology and Innovation Division

TBI Headquarters

Monthly Salary: $4,973 – $7,955

Job Duties: This position provides enterprise systems technical support to TBI facilities, the TBI Service Desk, mobile command post operations, Tennessee law enforcement agencies, vendors that support and manage internal systems, and security policy compliance assurance. This position will support various applications and projects that require Windows Server, Hyper-v, System Center, Avamar backup, Dell EMC Storage, and Microsoft 365/Tenant Support.

Minimum Qualifications: Education and Experience: Graduation from an accredited college or university with a bachelor’s degree and one year of experience in the configuration, maintenance and replacement of enterprise systems, including the maintenance of server hardware and operating systems, or the ongoing operation and support of application software running in an enterprise environment.

Substitution of a Specific Associates Degree for the Required Bachelor’s degree: An Information Technology associate’s degree may be substituted for the required Bachelor’s degree.

Substitution of Education for Experience: Any graduate coursework in Information Technology may substitute for the required experience on a year foryear basis to a maximum substitution of one year.

Substitution of Experience for Education: Experience in the configuration, maintenance and replacement of enterprise system hardware, operating systems, or the ongoing operation and support of application software may substitute for the required education on a year-for-year basis to a maximum of four years.

For Additional Information Contact: TBI Human Resources Unit at TBI.HR@tn.gov.

To Apply: Please visit the Tennessee Department of Human Resources website at www.tn.gov/hr. Apply to Job Opening 35324. This position will remain posted from August 11 – August 24, 2022 for ten business days.