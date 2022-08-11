Kate Danaj, Founder of Clarity Zero-Proof Lounge, Chosen One of L.A.’s Most Fascinating People for 2022

“We're honored to include Kate Danaj into our BoLAA family.” ~Aurora DeRose

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, August 11, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Kate Danaj, founder of Clarity Zero-Proof Lounge, wins Best of Los Angeles Award- “100 MOST FASCINATING PEOPLE IN LOS ANGELES - 2022”, according to Aurora DeRose, award coordinator for the Best of Los Angeles Award community.

"We're honored to include Kate Danaj into our BoLAA family."

Originally from Chicago, Kate Danaj moved from San Jose to South Bay in 2014. As a graduate of Northwestern University with a Master’s in Marketing Communications, Kate has had a commendable 25-year career.

Over the years, she has specialized in marketing, marketing research, and customer user-experience research. Some of her consulting clientele include Disney, FedEx, Google, HP, Meta (Facebook, Instagram), Microsoft, Nintendo, Sony, Twitter, Verizon, and many more.

Kate’s entrepreneurial endeavors also include her business Clarity Zero-Proof Lounge. The first event of the lounge was launched this summer. Clarity Zero-Proof Lounge is a zero-proof pop-up space that includes delicious non-alcoholic beverages while allowing guests to still be social.

Kate states “Clarity Lounge aims to offer our guests a sense of inclusivity, community, and connection, but without the haze of alcohol – or even worse – a hangover.”

Initially, the lounge will have rotating locations in the Los Angeles South Bay area and aims for a permanent location by January 2023. Alcohol-free since January 1, 2022, Kate has attended Sans Bar Academy in preparation for the launch.

In her free time, Kate enjoys mixing non-alcoholic cocktails, walking along the beach, exploring the beauty of SoCal, and cheering for the Rams. Kate currently resides in South Bay where she lives with her two sons.