American Access Receives Veteran Affairs Award

American Access Logo

American Access, a leading manufacturer of modular aluminum wheelchair ramps, receives the Veterans Affairs East Region Ramp Contract.

Our organization’s primary function is service and support those who have served and are in need.”
— Ken Buckner
JACKSON, TENNESSEE, UNITED STATES, August 16, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- American Access, a leading manufacturer of modular aluminum wheelchair ramps, receives the Veterans Affairs East Region Ramp Contract.

The Veterans Affairs East Region Ramp Contract was created by the Department of Veterans Affairs to provide businesses an opportunity to partner as various service providers to the nation’s Veterans. The VA encourages all small and Veteran-owned businesses to have the opportunity to support and assist those who have served by creating contracting opportunities.

American Access won the Aluminum Modular Ramp Systems and Associated Services Award amongst 8 other contenders. The five-year contract will now allow American Access to provide wheelchair ramps to veterans with a disability or limited mobility.

“As a service-disabled Veteran from the Vietnam War, I am proud to be the majority owner / CEO of American Access, Inc., a manufacturer of Modular Wheelchair Ramps that enable my fellow veterans to enjoy the freedom we all have fought for,” said Barry Clark, CEO of American Access. “Thus, I am here to serve those Veterans and others who are in need to become free to experience life outside their home.”

“American Access is a Service-Disabled Veteran-Owned Small Business (SDVOSB) with staff who have served or have Veteran members in their family,” said Ken Buckner, Vice President of American Access.

American Access will be providing these services for Veterans residing in the East Coast for the next five years.

