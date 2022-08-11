Nonprofit TechnoServe Adds Global Business Expert Olusegun Aganga to its Board of Directors
The new member brings decades of experience supporting economic growth in Africa and around the globeARLINGTON, VIRGINIA, UNITED STATES, August 11, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- International nonprofit TechnoServe announced that Olusegun (Segun) Aganga has joined its board of directors following a successful vote held at the board’s meeting in March.
Mr. Aganga is a recognized leader in the finance and business community and has held senior positions in the Nigerian government and in the private sector in the United Kingdom. He currently serves as a member of the advisory board of the Queens Commonwealth Trust in the United Kingdom and as Chairman of the Board of Directors of Leadway Pensure PFA Limited, one of the leading pension funds administrators in Nigeria. He is also an industry advisor to Time Partners UK, as well as governments and businesses in the United States, United Kingdom, and Nigeria.
A technocrat, Mr. Aganga previously served as Nigeria’s Minister of Finance and Minister of Industry, Trade, and Investments. In these capacities, he established Nigeria’s sovereign wealth fund, served as Chairman of the World Bank and International Monetary Fund, chaired the 8th Ministerial Conference of the World Trade Organization, and served as Chairman of the Economic Management Team. In 2011, Mr. Aganga was awarded the Commander of the Order of the Niger honors for his outstanding contributions to the development of the Nigerian economy.
In the private sector, Mr. Aganga worked in the financial services industry in the United Kingdom for more than thirty years. He served as a Managing Director at Goldman Sachs and a Senior Director at Ernst & Young, London. He also founded the Nigerian Leadership Initiative to help accomplished Nigerians build their capacity to contribute to the country’s transformation.
Mr. Aganga is a professional accountant and he lives with his family in Hertfordshire, United Kingdom.
“We are delighted to welcome someone of Segun’s stature and renown to our board of directors,” said TechnoServe board chairs Rachel Hines and Michael Bush in a statement. “Not only does he bring a wealth of experience and expertise in supporting economic development in Africa and beyond, he also shares TechnoServe’s vision of a sustainable world where all people in low-income communities have the opportunity to prosper.”
About TechnoServe
Founded in 1968, TechnoServe is a leader in harnessing the power of the private sector to help people lift themselves out of poverty for good. A non-profit organization working in 30 countries, we work with people to build a better future through regenerative farms, businesses, and markets that increase incomes. Our vision is a sustainable world where all people in low-income communities have the opportunity to prosper.
